Gymnastics Week Nine Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics Team (9-2, 6-1 SEC) held onto the No. 2 spot in the national rankings following their season high win over George Washington in the Podium Challenge last Friday.

The Tigers team score of 198.125 on the night is the highest score by any team in the country so far this season, having only been reached by LSU and Florida.

Oklahoma has been the No. 1 team in the country for all nine weeks of regular season competition and currently owns a (National Qualifying Score) NQS of 197.915. The Tigers follow in the second spot with their NQS of 197.710. No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Florida and No. 5 Utah round out the top five in this week’s rankings.

LSU improved their NQS following their season high win in the Raising Cane’s River Center, which added a strong away score towards their NQS and dropped their 197.200 score at Kentucky. Their counting scores are now 198.125, 198.050, 198.000, 197.550, 197.650 and 197.300, dropping their recent high score of 198.125 and averaging the rest.

LSU NQS SCORES

198.125 (A) 198.050 (H) 198.000 (H) 197.650 (A) 197.550 (H) 197.300 (A)

NQS: 197.710

The Tigers moved up in the beam rankings following their 49.575 season high performance last Friday and hold on to their top 10 placements on every event – second on vault, seventh on bars, third on beam and sixth on floor. LSU has ranked in the top 10 across the board during all nine weeks of competition so far.

Graduate student and fifth year senior Haleigh Bryant took home her first all-around title of the year on Friday with her 39.725 performance, moving her total to 31 career all-around titles and extending her lead as the LSU Gymnast with the most career all-around titles. She sits in the top 20 nationally on floor this week.

Freshman Kailin Chio continues to rank amongst the top gymnasts in the nation as only a freshman. She currently ranks No. 5 in the all-around with her NQS of 39.635 and also sits in the top 10 in the vault and beam rankings.



Senior Aleah Finnegan also ranks amongst the top 25 performers in the nation on vault and beam while the sophomore duo of Konnor McClain and Amari Drayton earned spots in the top 20 on vault, bars and beam.



View the full Road To Nationals rankings here.

Top 25 Individual Week Nine Road To Nationals Rankings (Rank/Gymnast/NQS):

Vault

2. Kailin Chio – 9.940

12. Aleah Finnegan – 9.890

24. Amari Drayton – 9.870



Bars

9. Konnor McClain – 9.910

17. Kailin Chio – 9.900

Beam

4. Kailin Chio – 9.930

9. Aleah Finnegan – 9.910

22. Konnor McClain – 9.885

Floor

16. Kailin Chio – 9.910

16. Haleigh Bryant – 9.910

All-Around

5. Kailin Chio – 39.635