Gallery: Frisco College Baseball Classic

LSU, which trailed, 7-1, entering the bottom of the third inning, won its seventh straight game and improved to 12-1 on the season. LSU and NDSU will meet again at 6:30 p.m. CT Wednesday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.
