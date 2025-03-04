Chio Earns Seventh Career SEC Freshman of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics freshman Kailin Chio continues to shine in her debut season as she claimed her seventh career SEC Freshman of the Week honor following her week nine performance, announced by the league on Tuesday.

This week’s award marks Chio’s fifth consecutive conference honor, the most by any freshman this season and the most by any LSU freshman. The Henderson, Nevada native continues to prove to be not only the top freshman in the SEC, but in the country.

In the Tigers last win over George Washington, Chio posted scores of 9.900+ on three events, including first place finishes on bars and beam to take home two titles on the night. She now owns 16 titles on the year, with four of those coming on bars and three on beam.

The freshman recorded scores of 9.875 on vault, 9.950 on bars and beam and a 9.900 on floor to finish with a 39.675 in the Podium Challenge.

Chio currently ranks the No. 5 gymnast in the country with her NQS of 39.635 in the all-around and enters the tenth week of competition ranked in the top 25 nationally on every event, including top 10 placements on vault and beam.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

