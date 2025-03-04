Beach Volleyball Week Two Ranking

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Week Two Poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 91 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA Polls.

LSU is coming off a successful weekend at home in the Tiger Beach Challenge going 5-0 overall. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road this weekend, March 7-8, for the ULM Bayou Bash in Monroe, Louisiana. LSU will face both ULM and Stephen F. Austin twice over the course of the weekend.

March 4, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA [26] 575 9-1 1 2 Loyola Marymount [3] 552 9-1 2 3 USC 522 8-2 3 4 TCU 492 3-3 4 5 Stanford 461 7-3 5 6 Cal Poly 429 2-2 6 7 Florida State 396 9-0 7 8 Long Beach State 383 3-3 8 9 California 351 7-1 9 10 Arizona State 298 5-5 11 11 LSU 291 9-1 10 12 FAU 212 7-1 12 13 Texas 210 9-0 14 14 FIU 172 6-2 17 15 Hawai’i 171 0-6 13 16 GCU 160 7-1 18 17 Washington 112 3-5 16 18 Georgia State 100 3-5 15 19 North Florida 90 8-0 19 20 Stetson 63 6-2 20

Others receiving votes: Boise State (16), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (12), South Carolina (8), Tulane (8), Arizona (2), Cal State Bakersfield (2), and Concordia (2)

Dropped Out: none

Next Poll: March 11