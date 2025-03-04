Beach Volleyball Week Two Ranking
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Week Two Poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 91 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA Polls.
LSU is coming off a successful weekend at home in the Tiger Beach Challenge going 5-0 overall. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road this weekend, March 7-8, for the ULM Bayou Bash in Monroe, Louisiana. LSU will face both ULM and Stephen F. Austin twice over the course of the weekend.
March 4, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA [26]
|575
|9-1
|1
|2
|Loyola Marymount [3]
|552
|9-1
|2
|3
|USC
|522
|8-2
|3
|4
|TCU
|492
|3-3
|4
|5
|Stanford
|461
|7-3
|5
|6
|Cal Poly
|429
|2-2
|6
|7
|Florida State
|396
|9-0
|7
|8
|Long Beach State
|383
|3-3
|8
|9
|California
|351
|7-1
|9
|10
|Arizona State
|298
|5-5
|11
|11
|LSU
|291
|9-1
|10
|12
|FAU
|212
|7-1
|12
|13
|Texas
|210
|9-0
|14
|14
|FIU
|172
|6-2
|17
|15
|Hawai’i
|171
|0-6
|13
|16
|GCU
|160
|7-1
|18
|17
|Washington
|112
|3-5
|16
|18
|Georgia State
|100
|3-5
|15
|19
|North Florida
|90
|8-0
|19
|20
|Stetson
|63
|6-2
|20
Others receiving votes: Boise State (16), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (12), South Carolina (8), Tulane (8), Arizona (2), Cal State Bakersfield (2), and Concordia (2)
Dropped Out: none
Next Poll: March 11