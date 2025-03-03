LSU Remains In AP Top-10

BATON ROUGE – LSU remained in the AP Top-10 at No. 9 on Monday as postseason play approaches.

The Tigers are the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament will begin play in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. To determine LSU’s opponent, Alabama will face either Auburn or Florida on Thursday night.

AP Poll – March 3, 2025

1. Texas

2 USC

3. UConn

4. UCLA

5. South Carolina

6. Notre Dame

7. NC State

8. TCU

9. LSU

10. Oklahoma

11. Duke

12. Kentucky

13. Ohio State

14. North Carolina

15.Maryland

16. West Virginia

17. Baylor

18. Tennessee

19. Alabama

20. Kansas State

21. Oklahoma State

22. Florida State

23. Creighton

24. Michigan State

25. South Dakota State