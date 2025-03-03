LSU Remains In AP Top-10
BATON ROUGE – LSU remained in the AP Top-10 at No. 9 on Monday as postseason play approaches.
The Tigers are the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament will begin play in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. To determine LSU’s opponent, Alabama will face either Auburn or Florida on Thursday night.
AP Poll – March 3, 2025
1. Texas
2 USC
3. UConn
4. UCLA
5. South Carolina
6. Notre Dame
7. NC State
8. TCU
9. LSU
10. Oklahoma
11. Duke
12. Kentucky
13. Ohio State
14. North Carolina
15.Maryland
16. West Virginia
17. Baylor
18. Tennessee
19. Alabama
20. Kansas State
21. Oklahoma State
22. Florida State
23. Creighton
24. Michigan State
25. South Dakota State