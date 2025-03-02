LSU Women's Golf Back In Action At Rucker Intercollegiate

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team tees off for its third spring tournament on Monday, and this time it is one of the top regular season events – the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate.

The event named and supported by the veteran award-winning musician is held at the Long Cove Golf Club at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Rucker annually does a concert performance for the teams and sponsors the night before the tournament begins.

A total of 12-of-the-17 teams are ranked in the top 25 of the Scoreboard by Clippd NCAA performance rankings, including No. 22 LSU.

The field and top 25 rankings along with LSU and host South Carolina (5) includes: Alabama, Arizona State (8), Arkansas (2), Auburn (20), Baylor, Duke (19), Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State (14), Northwestern (10), Ohio State, UCLA (25), Texas (7), Vanderbilt (12) and Wake Forest (9).

LSU, a former champion in this event, will have in the lineup freshman Rocio Tejedo, seniors Aine Donegan and Else Svensson, junior Taylor Riley and freshman Josefin Widal.

Tejedo is having a good freshman season, having been ranked on the first spring Watchlist for the ANNIKA Award, ranked 15th on the Scoreboard NCAA rankings No. 30 on the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Tejedo has had four top 5 finishes in six collegiate tournaments and is averaging 71.00 for her 16 rounds for the Tigers.

Svensson (73.56), Riley (73.62) and Donegan (73.63) are all right together in stroke average this season.

The Long Cove Club will play to a par of 71 at 6,413 yards and is currently ranked #17 in Golfweek’s Top 200 Residential Courses in the U.S. The area suffered its coldest winter in years and the course is rebounding from four inches of snow and sleet (first snow on Hilton Head Island since Jan. 2018).

The tournament will be televised on The Golf Channel for the fourth consecutive year beginning at 1:30 p.m. CT Monday through Wednesday. Steve Burkowski and Karen Stupples will be in the commentary booth with Emilia Migliaccio and Jim Gallagher, Jr. on the course.

Live scoring can be found at scoreboard/clippd.com under the Darius Rucker results tab.