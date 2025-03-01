Men’s Tennis Falls To No. 64 Ole Miss, 4-3

OXFORD, Miss. — The LSU Men’s Tennis team (8-6, 0-4 SEC) fell to No. 64 Ole Miss (9-3, 0-1 SEC) by a narrow score of 4-3.

The Tigers strongly secured the opening point with wins on courts one and three. Aleksi Lofman and Julien Penzlin walked off the court first after defeating Benjamin Martin and Matthieu Chambonniere by a score of 6-3. The doubles point was clinched by Brock Anderson and Alessio Vasquez after quickly taking down Noah Schlagenhauf and Marcel Kamrowski in a 6-2 match.

Ole Miss claimed their first point of the match at the No. 1 singles court where Noah Schalgenhauf secured a 6-1, 6-3 win over Sasa Markovic.

Marcel Kamrowski gave the Rebels their first lead of the match. Alessio Vasquez fell to Kamrowski on the No. 2 court in a 6-3, 6-4 contest.

The Tigers quickly bounced back to tie things up with Andrej Loncarevic earning a victory at the No. 5 court. Loncarevic defeated Benjamin Martin in two straight sets by a score of 6-2, 7-5. This marks the freshman Tiger’s seventh win on the season and fifth win on singles court five.

Julien Penzlin walked off with another win at the No. 3 court to give the Tigers back their lead. Penzlin faced Isac Stromberg in two straight sets. The first set was a 6-4 match and the second set was a 7-6(8-6) tie-breaker with Penzlin coming out on top. Today’s win extended Penzlin’s record to 10-1 on the season to continue to lead the Tigers in singles.

The No. 4 court saw two tie-breaker sets between Loan Lestir and Aleksi Lofman. Lestir secured the third point for the Rebels after winning by a score of 7-6(3), 7-6(3) to leave the deciding point at the No. 6 court.

With a tied 3-3 game, Brock Anderson and Matthieu Chambonniere faced off at the No. 6 court in three sets. The first set went to Anderson by a score of 6-4. The second set was claimed by Chambonniere in a 6-3 match to force a third set. Ole Miss narrowly secured the fourth and final point after Chambonniere took the remaining set by a score of 6-3.

The Tigers will head back home to host the next two matches on home court. The team will take on Georgia (Noon CT) and Southern Miss (5 p.m. CT) on Sunday, March 9.

Results

#64 Ole Miss 4, LSU 3

Singles Competition

Noah Schlagenhauf (OM-M) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-1, 6-3 Marcel Kamrowski (OM-M) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-3, 6-4 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Isac Stromberg (OM-M) 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) Loan Lestir (OM-M) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-3) Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Benjamin Martin (OM-M) 6-2, 7-5 M. Chambonniere (OM-M) def. Brock Anderson (LSU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Doubles Competition

Aleksi Lofman/Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Benjamin Martin/M. Chambonniere (OM-M) 6-3 Kai Milburn/Isac Stromberg (OM-M) vs. Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 5-4, unfinished Brock Anderson/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Noah Schlagenhauf/Marcel Kamrowski (OM-M) 6-2

Match Notes:

LSU 8-6

Ole Miss 9-3; National ranking #64

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (1,2,5,3,4,6)