LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Gymnastics

Gallery: Gymnastics at Podium Challenge

+0
Gallery: Gymnastics at Podium Challenge
KJ Johnson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Alyona Shchennikova | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Lexi Zeiss, Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aleah Finnegan, Lexi Zeiss | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aleah Finnegan, Lexi Zeiss, Leah Miller | Photo by: Kristen Young
Lexi Zeiss | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Lexi Zeiss | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Amari Drayton | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Amari Drayton | Photo by: Kristen Young
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Kristen Young
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Leah Miller | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Lexi Zeiss | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Ashley Cowan | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Ashley Cowan, Jay Clark | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aleah Finnegan, Jay Clark | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Konnor McClain | Photo by: Kristen Young
Konnor McClain, Jay Clark | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Konnor McClain | Photo by: Kristen Young
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Tori Tatum | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kylie Coen | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kylie Coen | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Konnor McClain | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Chase Brock | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Amari Drayton | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Amari Drayton | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Konnor McClain | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Konnor McClain | Photo by: Kristen Young
Konnor McClain | Photo by: Kristen Young
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Kristen Young
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Kristen Young
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amari Drayton | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amari Drayton | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Kristen Young
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Kristen Young
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kylie Coen | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aleah Finnegan, Courtney McCool Griffeth, Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sierra Ballard | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Amari Drayton | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Amari Drayton | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kylie Coen | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kylie Coen | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kylie Coen | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kylie Coen | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Olivia Dunne | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Kylie Coen, Tori Tatum, Bryce Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Leah Miller | Photo by: Kristen Young
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Kristen Young
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kylie Coen | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Olivia Dunne | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kylie Coen, Tori Tatum, Bryce Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sierra Ballard, Lexi Zeiss | Photo by: Kristen Young
Haleigh Bryant, Kailin Chio | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Konnor McClain, Kailin Chio | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Haleigh Bryant | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aleah Finnegan | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailin Chio | Photo by: Kristen Young

Related Stories

Gymnastics Takes Down George Washington With Season-High Score, 198.125-195.475

Gymnastics Takes Down George Washington With Season-High Score, 198.125-195.475

Gymnastics Competing In Raising Cane’s River Center Friday, Set To Face George Washington

Gymnastics Competing In Raising Cane’s River Center Friday, Set To Face George Washington

Chio Named SEC Freshman of the Week for Fourth Consecutive Week

Chio Named SEC Freshman of the Week for Fourth Consecutive Week