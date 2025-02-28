Tiger Basketball's Final Regular Season Road Swing Starts Saturday vs. Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE – The final road swing of the 2024-25 regular season for the LSU Basketball team begins Saturday in Starkville as the Tigers travel to Humphrey Coliseum to take on the Bulldogs of Mississippi State University.

Game time is just after 2:30 p.m. with the “Voice” of the Tigers, Chris Blair, and former LSU head coach John Brady on the radio broadcast call on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship in Baton Rouge, Eagle 98.1 FM). Kevin Fitzgerald and Mark Wise will have the television call on the SEC Network.

Both teams are looking for their footing after two losses – LSU to nationally ranked Florida and Tennessee – and Mississippi State to Oklahoma and Alabama. State is 19-9 overall and 7-8 in the Southeastern Conference with a 9-4 record this season inside Humphrey Coliseum.

The Tigers are coming off a 65-59 loss at home on Tuesday against No. 5 Tennessee in a game in which both teams shot identical shooting percentages but Tennessee was able to get a 44-28 rebound advantage and a 27-8 total in second chance points.

But LSU continues to show good improvement off its four-guard offense which features seniors Cam Carter and Dji Bailey and freshmen Curtis Givens III and Vyctorius Miller along with forwards Daimion Collins, Robert Miller III and Corey Chest.

One thing that is certainly good for the Tigers is that the turnover totals have dropped in the last five games with LSU averaging just 9.0 a game, compared to the 28-game average of 13.1.

Also in the last five games, LSU has made 45 three-pointers and has a positive 70-45 assist-to-turnover ratio with 31 steals.

Cam Carter continues to lead the Tigers in scoring average at 16.7 points a game and Saturday’s game is expected to be his 99th straight start covering his two years at Kansas State and his year here at LSU. He will be returning to Starkville to play for the first time since 2021-22 season when he was a freshman for the Bulldogs.

Chris Jans is in his third season as the head coach at Mississippi State. His team is led by Josh Hubbard who is averaging 18.0 points a game with KeShawn Murphy at 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds.

The Tigers after Saturday will make a quick return to Baton Rouge and then fly out again on Monday for a Tuesday 6 p.m. CT date with Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington. LSU closes out the regular season on Saturday, March 8, against Texas A&M at 3 p.m. Senior tribute ceremonies will begin at approximately 2:40 p.m. that day.