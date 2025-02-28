LSU Women's Golf Ranked 23rd In First Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team is ranked No. 23 in the initial spring Women’s Golf Coaches Association Mizuno Coaches Poll, announced by the WGCA on Friday.

The Tigers are preparing to leave for one of the top tournaments of the spring at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Hilton Head Island in South Carolina in a tournament that will be televised Monday through Wednesday on The Golf Channel.

Stanford opens the spring season as the No. 1 team with Arkansas getting three of the 25 first place votes, to come in second. South Carolina and Texas make up the other SEC teams in the top 10.

A total of nine SEC teams are currently in the coaches Top 25.

Here is the complete list of the Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll (First Place Votes in Parenthesis):

Rank, University/Points

1 Stanford (22)/622

2 Arkansas (3)/593

3 Oregon/567

4 Southern Cal/554

5 South Carolina/528

6 Florida State/504

7 Texas/477

8 Arizona State/450

9 Wake Forest/425

10 Northwestern/397

11 Vanderbilt/355

12 Virginia/328

13 TCU/308

14 Ole Miss/291

15 Mississippi State/288

16 Arizona/234

17 Texas A&M/221

18 North Carolina/210

19 Duke/189

20 Auburn/164

21 Kansas/103

22 Michigan State/85

23 LSU/78

24 Houston/75

25 Ohio State/24

Others Receiving Votes: UCLA (14); Oklahoma State (10); UNLV (10); Baylor (9); Florida (8); Kansas State (3); Georgia Southern (1)