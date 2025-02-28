LSU Men's Golf Team Stands At No. 8 In First Spring Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team earned the No. 8 spot Friday in the first Bushnell/Golfweek Division I coaches poll as presented by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

The Tigers, under first-year head coach Jake Amos, have produced two wins in the 2024-25 wraparound college season and had a good fourth place finish in its opening spring event in Puerto Rico, shooting 31-under par for 54 holes, two shots out of second place.

Ole Miss is the No. 1 team in the poll with 21 first-place votes, with another SEC squad in second (Auburn). There are six SEC teams in the top 10 and 10 overall in the top 25 teams.

LSU will make its next start of the spring season on March 10 when the Tigers will make their only spring appearance in Louisiana at the Louisiana Classics in Lafayette. The event will be played at Oakbourne Country Club on March 10 (36 holes) and March 11 (18 holes). This will be a homecoming for LSU sophomore Jay Mendell, who is a native of Lafayette.

Portions of the final round will be streamed on ESPN+.

Here is the Top 25 for the Bushnell/Golfweek coaches’ poll (first place votes in parenthesis):

Rank, University/Points/Previous

1 Ole Miss (21)/639/1

2 Auburn (2)/620/3

3 Arizona State (1)/589/4

4 Oklahoma (1)/547/2

5 Texas/540/5

6 Oklahoma State/503/9

7 North Carolina/458/8

8 LSU/438/6

9 Virginia/435/7

10 Florida/415/14

11 Illinois/360/11

12 Utah/336/15

13 Vanderbilt/334/16

14 Georgia Tech/292/12

15 South Carolina/259/18

16 UCLA/246/13

17 Arizona/217/10

18 Texas Tech/163/20

19 SMU/149/17

20 Florida State (1)/142/RV

21 Pepperdine/128/22

22 Alabama/125/24

23 Mississippi State/109/19

24 BYU/93/RV

25 San Diego State/86/NR

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee (55), Notre Dame (45), Texas A&M (31), Duke (16), USF (15), Purdue (14), UNLV (10), Georgia (9), Colorado (7), Northwestern (7), Oregon (5), San Diego (5), College of Charleston (3), Clemson (2), Charlotte (1), Santa Clara (1).