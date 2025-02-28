Justine Jimoh Claims Bronze on Day Two of SEC Indoor Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The LSU track and field team closed out their second day of action at the SEC Indoor Championships on Friday, hosted by Texas A&M at the Fasken Indoor Track & Field Facility. After two days of competition, the LSU women sit in third with a team score of 19 and the men sit in 10th with seven and a half points.

Final Results

The lone podium-worthy performance of the day came from sophomore Justine Jimoh in the men’s high jump. The Nigerian kept a clean slate up to his new personal-best clearance of 2.19 meters (7’ 2.25”) before missing his three shots at the next height (2.22m). Jimoh’s new PR moves him to No. 6 in LSU performance-list history as well as scored the first points of the meet for the men’s team.

Also making his SEC debut was freshman Kam Franklin, who ended the day clearing a PR of 2.16 meters (7’ 1”) to finish tied for seventh in high jump. His clearance makes him the new No. 9 in LSU PL history, previously holding the No. 8 spot with 2.15 before the reshuffling of the rankings with Jimoh’s addition to the top 10 this weekend.

The women’s DMR team, fresh off of the first LSU title in the event in 40 years last night, all qualified for their individual events on Friday.

Seniors Lorena Rangel Batres and Callie Hardy were the first of the quarter to get a shot at their individual event. The two Tigers went 1-2 in their mile heat to auto-qualify for the final on Saturday. Rangel Batres took first in the heat with a prelims-leading time of 4:40.82, while Hardy recorded a huge PR of 4:41.42 right behind her. Hardy’s new best moved her to No. 5 in LSU PL history.

Next from the DMR Champion squad was senior Michaela Rose in the women’s 800 meter prelims. Rose coasted her way throughout the race and eased up at the line as she clocked 2:04.02 to win her heat.

The last member of the DMR squad to earn their spot in Saturday’s finals was junior Ella Onojuvwevwo. The 400-meter star blew her competition away in the heat with a new PR of 51.06 seconds, shaving over a second off her best from earlier this season. Her time carries a lot of significance as it ranks second in LSU PL history, third in the nation, seventh in the world and third in African and Nigerian history.

On the men’s side of qualifying events, Jaiden Reid qualified in the 60-meter prelims for the final tomorrow. Reid improved on his previous PR of 6.59 seconds, shaving .01 for a heat-winning 6.58. His new best moved him to third in LSU PL history and improved his odds on qualifying for the NCAA Indoor Championships.

To close out the day for the Tigers was junior Jahiem Stern. The Jamaican improved his 60-meter hurdle PR to 7.62 seconds as he finished second in his heat to the prelims’ leader. Stern’s time of 7.62 improved his No. 3 spot on the all-time LSU PL.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Emedy Kiplimo qualified for the mile final with 4:02.26.

Rhen Langley qualified for the mile final with 4:03.02.

Lorena Rangel Batres qualified for the mile final with 4:40.82.

Tima Godbless qualified for the 60m final with 7.27.

Brianna Lyston qualified for the 60m final with 7.17.

Jevan Parara improved his No. 10 mark in LSU PL history with 67’ 10.25” in weight throw.

Jayden Phillip ran a 400m PR of 47.40.

