Beach Goes 3-0 On Day One Of The Tiger Beach Challenge

BATON ROUGE – The No. 10 LSU Beach Volleyball went 3-0 Friday with wins over North Alabama, ULM, and South Florida at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. This marks the first program win against USF.

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches on Saturday, starting at 10:30 AM CT against UT Martin, then closing out the weekend against Southeastern at 2:15 PM. After the weekend, the Tigers are back on the road to Monroe, Louisiana for the ULM Bayou Bash, March 7-8.

“Excited to get back to work tomorrow,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We played really well on a lot of courts and saw some good pairings. I thought today was very productive. Looking forward to continuing to improve on Saturday!”

LSU began the day with a 4-1 victory over North Alabama in their morning match to start the day off 1-0. Evers and Campbell lost Court 5 to give UNA their only points of the match; 21-23 and 21-17. Skylar Martin and Finlason took care of business to tie the match at one winning Court 4; 21-9, 21-13.

Gabi Bailey and Bracken put up point number two on Court 1 with a win in straight sets; 21-18 and 21-12. Emily Meyer and Chatellier clinched the match on Court 3 with a win in two sets; 21-17 and 21-18. Aubrey O’Gorman and Sprecher won Court 2 in three sets; 23-21, 14-21, and 15-9.

After a break, the Sandy Tigs were back in the sand and defeated ULM 4-1. Evers and Yali Ashush lost Court 5; 19-21, 21-15 and 9-15. Finlason and Martin evened up the match with a win on Court 4; 23-21 and 21-19.

Bailey and Bracken gave the Sandy Tigs a two-to-one lead with a straight-set win on Court 1; 21-10, 21-18. Meyer and Chatellier clinched the match with a win on Court 3; 21-17, 21-14. O’Gorman and Sprecher finished off the match with a win on Court 2; 23-21, 21-17.

For the final match of the day, LSU faced South Florida and won 4-1. Meyers and Martin got the first point on the board for LSU winning Court 4; 21-13 and 21-10. Evers and Kate Baker followed in their footsteps, winning Court 5; 21-17 and 21-10.

Finlason and Chatellier clinched the match on Court three winning; 21-15 and 21-15. Bailey and Bracken won Court 1; 21-15 and 21-13. O’Gorman and Sprecher lost Court 2 in three sets; 18-21, 21-19 and 7-15.

LSU 4, UNA 1

Parker Bracken/ Gabi Bailey (LSU) def. Katy Floyd/ Selma Robinson (UNA) 21-18, 21-12 Aubrey O’ Gorman/ Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Ryenne Gepford/ Pein Grooters (UNA) 23-21, 14-21, 15-9 Camryn Chatellier/ Emily Meyer (LSU) def. Paige Griner/ Auroa Bibolotti (UNA) 21-17, 21-18 Tatum Finlason/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Mabrey Whitehead/ Lucy Wedding (UNA) 21-13, 21-10 Hailey Benesz/ Kaitlyn Holbrook (UNA) def. Elle Evers/ Gracey Campbell (LSU) 23-21, 21-17

LSU 4, ULM 1

Gabi Bailey/Parker Bracken (LSU) def. Kaitlyn Beck/ Madeline Marquez (ULM) 21-10, 21-18 Aubrey O’Gorman/ Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Abby Ryno/ Claire Williamson (ULM) 23-21, 21-17 Emily Meyer/ Camryn Chatellier (LSU) def. Maggie Cox/ Katie Felts (ULM) 21-17, 21-14 Tatum Finlason/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Gracie Behneke/ ZsaZsa Ferguson (ULM) 21-9, 21-13 Kobie Fowler/ Bailey Hope (ULM) def. Elle Evers/ Yali Ashush (LSU) 21-19, 15-21, 15-9



LSU 4, South Florida 1

