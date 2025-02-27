Women’s DMR Crowned SEC Champions on Day One of Conference Indoor Meet

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The LSU track and field team closed out their first day of action at the SEC Indoor Championships on Thursday, hosted by Texas A&M at the Fasken Indoor Track & Field Facility. After a day of competition, the LSU women sit in third with a team score of 19.

Final Results

A long day for the LSU track family was closed off by an amazing performance from the women’s DMR squad. The quartet of Callie Hardy, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Michaela Rose and Lorena Rangel Batres crossed the line to earn gold with a new LSU record of 10:50.15. The time improved on the program’s record from earlier this season and was a new SEC meet record. The gold-winning Tigers are the first LSU women’s DMR team to win conference gold since the lone team to do so in 1985. Splits from the performance were: Hardy (1200m) at 3:24.48, Onojuvwevwo (400m) at 50.93, Rose (800m) at 2:01.37 and Rangel Batres (1600m) at 4:33.48.

The distance program had another medal-worth performance as freshman Edna Chepkemoi put down an LSU-record time of 15:39.43 to earn bronze in the 5000 meter. Setting a record alone is an amazing accomplishment, but doing so in her first ever 5000m race with the Tigers is even better. Her time improved on the previous LSU record of 16:08.34 that her teammate Ella Chesnut had clocked last season.

In the jump’s section, junior Machaeda Linton was able to record three points for the Tigers with her sixth-place finish in long jump. Linton jumped out to a day’s best of 6.28 meters (20’ 7.25”) on her second attempt.

The men’s 200-meter prelims saw sophomore sensation Jaiden Reid move on to the final by time. The Caymanian recorded a new national record and LSU No. 3 time of 20.46 seconds to finish fourth overall in the heats.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.