Men's Tennis Falls to No. 19 Mississippi State, 6-1

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (8-6, 0-3 SEC) dropped their match against No. 19 Mississippi State (12-2, 2-1 SEC) 6-1 in Thursday’s match.

The Bulldogs took the doubles point after wins on the No. 1 and 2 doubles court. No. 10 Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez were the first to walk off the court after defeating No. 27 Aleksi Lofman and Julien Penzlin 6-2. Shortly after, Mississippi State claimed the opening point after No. 29 Niccolo Baroni and Mario Martinez Serrano defeated Andrej Loncarevic and Sasa Markovic 6-3.

No. 67 Petar Jovanovic extended the lead to 2-0 for the Bulldogs after facing Sasa Markovic on the No. 1 court. The Bulldog took down the Tiger in a 6-1, 6-0 competition.

Despite dropping his doubles match, Julien Penzlin bounced back and earned the lone point for the Tigers on the No. 3 court. Penzlin only dropped four games in total, defeating Dusan Milanovic by a score of 6-2, 6-2. This marks his ninth win on the season and his eighteenth win overall.

The Bulldogs earned their third point after No. 85 Mario Martinez Serrano defeated Andrej Loncarevic in straight sets of 6-2, 6-4.

No. 65 Benito Sanchez Martinez clinched the match for Mississippi on the No. 2 court where Alessio Vasquez fell by a score of 6-1, 7-5.

The remaining courts split sets and entered into a 10-point tie-break third set to determine the winners. On the No. 6 court, Roberto Ferrer Guimaraes defeated Brock Anderson. The first set went to the Tiger by a score of 6-1. The second set was narrowly secured by the Bulldog by a score of 6-4. Mississippi extended their lead to 5-1 after Guimaraes won the 10-7 battle in the final set.

The final point was being contested on the No. 4 court between Aleksi Lofman and No. 115 Niccolo Baroni. The first set went to Lofman in a 7-6(3) tie-breaker. The second set went to Baroni by a narrow score of 7-5 before he went on to secure the third set tie-breaker by a score of 10-7.

Concluding their time in Starkville, the Tigers will head to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss. The match will be held at Palmer/Salloum Tennis Facility at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, March 1.

Results

#19 Mississippi State 6, LSU 1

Singles Competition

1. #67 Petar Jovanovic (MSU) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-1, 6-0

2. #65 B. Sanchez Martinez (MSU) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-1, 7-5

3. #125 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Dusan Milanovic (MSU) 6-2, 6-2

4. #115 Niccolo Baroni (MSU) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 10-7

5. #85 M. Martinez Serrano (MSU) def. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 6-3, 6-4

6. R. Ferrer Guimaraes (MSU) def. Brock Anderson (LSU) 1-6, 6-4, 10-5

Doubles Competition

1. #10 Petar Jovanovic/B. Sanchez Martinez (MSU) def. #27 Aleksi Lofman/Julien Penzlin (LSU) 6-2

2. #29 Niccolo Baroni/M. Martinez Serrano (MSU) def. Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-3

3. Dusan Milanovic/Michal Novansky (MSU) vs. Brock Anderson/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 2-5, unfinished

Match Notes:

LSU 8-6 (0-3 SEC)

Mississippi State 12-2 (2-1 SEC); National ranking #19

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (1,3,5,2,6,4)