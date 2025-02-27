Beach Set To Host Tiger Beach Challenge

BATON ROUGE – The No. 1 LSU Beach Volleyball Team is set to host the Tiger Beach Challenge at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium, February 28–March 1. The tournament will showcase LSU, South Florida, North Alabama, Southeastern, North Alabama and ULM.

“Looking forward to getting back in the sand for competition,” said head coach Russell Brock. “Always enjoy playing in our stadium and the first home event is always special. Hoping to have the LSU faithful come to support us this weekend in the best home beach facility in the country!”

The Tigers will face Florida Gulf Coast on Friday morning at 8:30 AM CT, followed by a matchup against No. 6 FSU at 12:50 PM. LSU continues play Sunday afternoon with matches against North Alabama at 12:20 PM, Southern Miss at 4:40 PM and Spring Hill at 7:50 PM.

The Sandy Tigs are coming off the Beach Burg Invitational, where LSU went 4-1 with their only loss being against No. 7 FSU. Brock debuted five new players to the starting lineup, including junior Gracey Campbell, sophomore Tatum Finlason, and true freshmen Julia Sprecher and Camryn Chatellier. Over the course of that weekend, senior Parker Bracken tallied her 80th win in an LSU jersey and is on track to hit her 100th this season.

The Tiger Beach Challenge will be streamed for free on Volleyball World’s VBTV. Volleyball World is a partnership between FIVB and CVC Capital Partners, established to drive growth, innovation, and investment in volleyball globally. Its goal is to create an integrated ecosystem connecting fans, athletes, and corporate partners through both digital and live events. Volleyball World manages the commercial operations of key volleyball and beach volleyball international events, including the World Championships, Volleyball Nations League, Olympic Qualifiers, and the Beach Pro Tour.

With VBTV’s unparalleled global reach, fans will have the opportunity to witness every rally, block, and championship moment live, no matter where they are. This partnership highlights the continued growth of beach volleyball and LSU’s commitment to elevating the sport on the collegiate stage. Viewers can catch all the action live and on demand for free with VBTV. By creating an account, they’ll get access to in-depth analysis, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes content, all without a subscription fee.

The Tiger Beach Challenge will also be live streamed on the Volleyball World TikTok account as well as the Volleyball World USC Instagram account.

“As a group, the challenge is to improve from last weekend,” said Brock. “We’ve worked hard on some things; we felt like there was room for improvement. The only way to really evaluate that progress is in the heat of competition. Can’t wait for that test.”

For live updates, follow @LSUBeachVB on Instagram, X, and Facebook.