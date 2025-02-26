Track & Field Ready for SEC Indoor Championships in College Station

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is kicking off the indoor postseason this weekend with the SEC Indoor Championships hosted at Texas A&M’s R.A. ‘Murray’ Fasken ’38 Indoor Track Center in College Station, Texas. The two-day meet will be streamed lived on SEC Network+.

Live Results | Meet Schedule | Meet Information

LSU will have 35 student-athletes (19 men, 16 women) competing this weekend at the SEC Indoor Championships.

Live coverage of the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships will air on SEC Network+, starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. The broadcast talent includes Dwight Stones, Dan O’Brien, Larra Overton and John Anderson. A tape-delayed broadcast of the Championship will air on the SEC Network Sunday at 7 p.m.

Thursday: SEC Network+ Stream (11:00 a.m.) | SEC Network+ Stream (4:30 p.m.)

Friday: SEC Network+ Stream (11:00 a.m.) | SEC Network+ Stream (4:00 p.m.)

Saturday: SEC Network+ Stream (2:00 p.m.) | SEC Network+ Stream (4:00 p.m.)

A total of 17 Southeastern Conference men’s and women’s track and field programs are included in the top-25 of the latest NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field National Rating Index released Monday.

A nation-leading nine SEC programs are included in the women’s rankings, all in the top-25. Arkansas is No. 1, Georgia is No. 7, LSU is No. 9, Oklahoma is No. 10, Texas A&M is No. 12, South Carolina is No. 13, Tennessee is No. 16, Florida is No. 18 and Alabama is No. 22. No other conference has more than five women’s teams in the top-25.

A nation-leading eight SEC men’s programs are ranked in the top-25, including No. 1 Arkansas, No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 7 Auburn, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 12 Florida, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 23 Missouri.

SEC men’s and women’s track and field athletes lead the nation in 15 individual events entering this weekend’s SEC Indoor Championships.

Last year the LSU women finished third indoors with a point total of 68.5, while the men finished tied for eighth with 32.5 points. The Bayou Bengals returned two indoor SEC title winners in Michaela Rose and Brianna Lyston.

What to Watch for this Meet

Women’s 60 Meter

Junior Brianna Lyston returns as the reigning champion across the 60 meter, having put on the greatest season in LSU history last year for the event. The Jamaican took the SEC title in her first full indoor season with a meet record time of 7.08 seconds in 2024. She later went on to clocked a No. 2 time in collegiate history of 7.03, and enters this meet ranked second in the nation having only ran one time with 7.13. Her biggest competition will come from sophomore Tima Godbless who, like Lyston last year, is putting on an amazing season in just her first full indoor season. Godbless enters the meet ranked No. 1 in the country with a PR of 7.08 seconds. The two Tigers are the only student-athletes in the country to clock a time under 7.18 seconds outside of a high-altitude race this season.

Men’s 60-Meter Hurdles

The duo of Jahiem Stern and Matthew Sophia are looking to grab a medal or two this weekend. Stern enters the meet as the No. 3 runner in conference this season with a PR of 7.63 seconds, while Sophia enters fifth in conference with a time of 7.67 seconds. The two Tigers will likely have to go sub-7.60 for the first time in their careers if they want to medal this weekend.

Women’s 800 Meter

Senior Michaela Rose is entering this meet having one four indoor and outdoor SEC titles in run across 800 meters. Last year she won her second indoor title with a time of 1:59.25, which remains the No. 2 time in collegiate history behind Texas A&M’s Athing Mu. She enters this meet having only ran the event once this season, ranked second in the SEC and eighth in the NCAA.

Women’s One Mile

A historic season for senior Lorena Rangel Batres continues as she enters this week’s meet ranked first in the SEC and eighth in the nation. Rangel Batres has clocked a new LSU record multiple times this season, including the freshest record of 4:26.56. She is only one of two student-athletes entering this meet from the SEC that has gone sub-4:30 on the mile this season.

Women’s Long Jump & Triple Jump

Junior Machaeda Linton has made massive improvements this season in both horizontal-jump events. She ranks No. 3 in the SEC for both events and top 10 in the nation for both in 2024. Her long jump best of 6.63 meters (21’ 9”) and triple jump best of 13.57 meters (44’ 6.25”) have her primed to medal in both.

Women’s Distance-Medley Relay

The top ranked DMR team in the SEC calls Baton Rouge home this season. A team consisting of Callie Hardy, Garriel White, Michaela Rose and Lorena Rangel Batres clocked a time of 10:51.40 early in the year and have not touched the track together since. The next closest teams (Arkansas and Florida) took second and third to LSU during that meet.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.