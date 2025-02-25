Women Ranked No. 9 in Fifth Edition of Indoor USTFCCCA Ratings

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the fifth edition of the indoor national ratings for the 2024 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women dropped one spot to No. 9.

USTFCCCA Rankings

LSU has a total of six individual events ranked top 10 in the nation so far this indoor season. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.

Women’s NCAA Entry Rankings

No. 1 | Tima Godbless | 60m | 7.08

No. 2 | Brianna Lyston| 60m | 7.13

No. 6 | Machaeda Linton | LJ | 6.63m (21’ 9”)

No. 6 | Machaeda Linton | TJ | 13.57m (44’ 6.25”)

No. 8 | Michaela Rose | 800m | 2:01.15

No. 10 | Lorena Rangel Batres| Mile | 4:26.56

2025 LSU Indoor Rankings

LSU Women | No. 55 | January 28

LSU Men | No. 73 | January 28

LSU Women | No. 21 | February 4

LSU Men | No. 74 | February 4

LSU Women | No. 18 | February 11

LSU Men | No. 73 | February 11

LSU Women | No. 8 | February 18

LSU Men | No. 74 | February 18

LSU Women | No. 9 | February 25

LSU Men | No. 72 | February 25

