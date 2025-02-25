Women Ranked No. 9 in Fifth Edition of Indoor USTFCCCA Ratings
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the fifth edition of the indoor national ratings for the 2024 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women dropped one spot to No. 9.
LSU has a total of six individual events ranked top 10 in the nation so far this indoor season. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.
Women’s NCAA Entry Rankings
No. 1 | Tima Godbless | 60m | 7.08
No. 2 | Brianna Lyston| 60m | 7.13
No. 6 | Machaeda Linton | LJ | 6.63m (21’ 9”)
No. 6 | Machaeda Linton | TJ | 13.57m (44’ 6.25”)
No. 8 | Michaela Rose | 800m | 2:01.15
No. 10 | Lorena Rangel Batres| Mile | 4:26.56
2025 LSU Indoor Rankings
LSU Women | No. 55 | January 28
LSU Men | No. 73 | January 28
LSU Women | No. 21 | February 4
LSU Men | No. 74 | February 4
LSU Women | No. 18 | February 11
LSU Men | No. 73 | February 11
LSU Women | No. 8 | February 18
LSU Men | No. 74 | February 18
LSU Women | No. 9 | February 25
LSU Men | No. 72 | February 25
