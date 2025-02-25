Week Three National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – In week three of the national rankings, LSU is ranked No. 5 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll, No. 6 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll, and remains at No. 5 and No. 6 in the D1Softball Poll and Softball America Poll, respectively.

LSU joins the top 5 in the NFCA poll but drops one spot in the USA Softball poll. The Tigers received one first-place vote in both polls.

The Tigers’ bats were hot last weekend at the LSU Invitational, batting .423 on 44 hits and tallying 13 extra-base hits, including nine doubles, one triple, and three home runs, featuring their second grand slam of the season by utility player Tori Edwards.

Infielder Danieca Coffey was tabbed the SEC Player of the Week after leading the charge with a .700 batting average on seven hits, scored seven runs, and drew six walks. Coffey hit her first home run of the season and sixth of her career last weekend and chipped in four RBI. Edwards hit .545 last weekend with six hits, had nine RBI, and became the eighth LSU Tiger to hit multiple grand slams in a single season.

LSU travels to Fullerton, Calif., to participate in the Judi Garman Classic. The Tigers open their weekend slate with a game against No. 4 UCLA and will then take on Cal State Fullerton, Notre Dame, Utah, and Weber State.

