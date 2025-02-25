Beach Ranked No. 10 in AVCA Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 10 in the AVCA Week Two Poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 90 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA Polls.

LSU is coming off a successful weekend in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at the Beach Burg Invitational going 4-1 overall. The Sandy Tigs had five player make their LSU debut and senior Parker Bracken surpassed 80 wins in an LSU jersey.

The Tigers are set to host the Tiger Beach Challenge this weekend, February 28 – March 1, at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. LSU will face North Alabama, Louisiana Monroe, South Florida, UT Martin and Southeastern over the course of two days.

Viewers can catch all the action live and on demand for free with VBTV. By creating an account, they’ll gain access to in-depth analysis, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes content, all without a subscription free.

Feb. 25, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA [22] 571 5-1 3 2 Loyola Marymount [5] 547 5-1 7 3 USC [1] 507 4-2 1 4 TCU 488 3-3 2 5 Stanford 459 3-3 5 6 Cal Poly [1] 435 0-0 4 7 Florida State 389 5-0 6 8 Long Beach State 383 2-0 10 9 California 326 3-1 9 10 LSU 320 4-1 8 11 Arizona State 283 1-4 11 12 FAU 237 4-0 16 13 Hawai’i 196 0-6 12 14 Texas 182 5-0 15 15 Georgia State 163 2-2 13 16 Washington 155 2-2 14 17 FIU 137 2-2 17 18 GCU 110 4-0 18-T 19 North Florida 99 4-0 18-T 20 Stetson 59 4-0 20

Others receiving votes: South Carolina (17), Tulane (8), Arizona (7), Boise State (4), FGCU (3), Coastal Carolina (2), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2), and Cal State Bakersfield (1)

Dropped Out: none

Next Poll: March 4