Beach Ranked No. 10 in AVCA Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 10 in the AVCA Week Two Poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 90 straight Top-20 rankings in the AVCA Polls.
LSU is coming off a successful weekend in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at the Beach Burg Invitational going 4-1 overall. The Sandy Tigs had five player make their LSU debut and senior Parker Bracken surpassed 80 wins in an LSU jersey.
The Tigers are set to host the Tiger Beach Challenge this weekend, February 28 – March 1, at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. LSU will face North Alabama, Louisiana Monroe, South Florida, UT Martin and Southeastern over the course of two days.
Viewers can catch all the action live and on demand for free with VBTV. By creating an account, they’ll gain access to in-depth analysis, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes content, all without a subscription free.
Feb. 25, 2025 – AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA [22]
|571
|5-1
|3
|2
|Loyola Marymount [5]
|547
|5-1
|7
|3
|USC [1]
|507
|4-2
|1
|4
|TCU
|488
|3-3
|2
|5
|Stanford
|459
|3-3
|5
|6
|Cal Poly [1]
|435
|0-0
|4
|7
|Florida State
|389
|5-0
|6
|8
|Long Beach State
|383
|2-0
|10
|9
|California
|326
|3-1
|9
|10
|LSU
|320
|4-1
|8
|11
|Arizona State
|283
|1-4
|11
|12
|FAU
|237
|4-0
|16
|13
|Hawai’i
|196
|0-6
|12
|14
|Texas
|182
|5-0
|15
|15
|Georgia State
|163
|2-2
|13
|16
|Washington
|155
|2-2
|14
|17
|FIU
|137
|2-2
|17
|18
|GCU
|110
|4-0
|18-T
|19
|North Florida
|99
|4-0
|18-T
|20
|Stetson
|59
|4-0
|20
Others receiving votes: South Carolina (17), Tulane (8), Arizona (7), Boise State (4), FGCU (3), Coastal Carolina (2), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2), and Cal State Bakersfield (1)
Dropped Out: none
Next Poll: March 4