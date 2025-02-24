Men's Tennis Falls To Vanderbilt, 4-3; Defeats Nicholls, 7-0

BATON ROUGE, La – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (8-5, 0-2 SEC) hosted a double-header on Monday against Vanderbilt (8-3, 1-1 SEC) and Nicholls (6-3, 0-0 SLC). The Tigers fell 4-3 to the Commodores but bounced back to earn a 7-0 win over the Colonels.

The first serve of the day was between Vanderbilt and LSU. At the No. 1 doubles court, No. 87 Nathan Cox and Michael Ross walked off the court with a 6-2 win over No. 27 Julien Penzlin and Aleksi Lofman. LSU’s Sasa Markovic and Andrej Loncarevic evened the playing field after defeating Danil Panarin and Pablo Martinez Gomez by a score of 6-4. The deciding point was at the No. 3 court between Henry Ruger and Giuseppe Cerasuolo and Enzo Kohlmann and Alessio Vasquez. The Commodore duo secured the doubles point with a 7-5 win over the Tiger duo.

Despite dropping the opening point, LSU clawed back in singles play. At the No. 4 court, Aleksi Lofman quickly took down Michael Ross in a 6-1, 6-2 match to put the Tigers on the board.

Sophomore Brock Anderson played an impressive match on the No. 6 court to give LSU a 2-1 lead. Anderson faced Tighe Brunetti in a tough first set, winning 6-4, and then securing the court in a swift 6-2 final set.

Vanderbilt tied the match back up after Danil Panarin downed Alessio Vasquez in a 6-4, 6-4 battle on the No. 2 court.

Sasa Markovic earned his first collegiate ranked win on the No. 1 court to give the Tigers the lead once again. No. 98 Nathan Cox fell to Markovic with the first set being a back and forth point with a final score of 7-6(4). Markovic came out on top of the final set with a 6-4 victory.

Vanderbilt leveled the match after Henry Ruger defeated Andrej Loncarevic on the No. 5 court by a score of 0-6, 7-5, 6-0.

The deciding point was between Julien Penzlin and Pablo Martinez Gomez at the No. 3 court. The first set went to Penzlin by a score of 6-4. Gomez came back and secured the second set 6-3 to force a third. The final set went to the Commodore 6-3 to end the match.

After the intermission, the Tigers returned to the court to take on Nicholls. Enzo Kohlmann and Alessio Vasquez were the first victorious duo of the second match with a 6-2 win over Marcell Marki and Maxwell Lindstedt. Quickly after, Charles Hobbs and Brock Anderson defeated Mike Wood and Jewan Labuschagne 6-1 to secure the starting point for the Tigers.

LSU extended their advantage on the No. 5 singles court when Ishaan Ravichander played two perfect sets against Felipe Spagnuolo. Walking off with a 6-0, 6-0 win, Ravichander gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Sasa Markovic continued to see success at the No. 1 court against Maxwell Lindstedt. Markovic earned his second win of the day after defeating the Colonel 6-2, 6-2.

The match was clinched at the No. 6 court by Brock Anderson. Anderson faced Mike Wood in a 6-1, 6-3 match, earning the Tigers a 4-0 lead.

Andrej Loncarevic bounced back from the morning match and secured his match on the No. 3 court. Loncarevic claimed the point with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Colin Tavares.

The final game of the day was between Enzo Kohlmann and Marcell Marki. Kohlmann secured the 6-2, 6-3 win to assist the Tigers in earning a 7-0 sweep over Nicholls.

Follow Us

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Results

#34 Vanderbilt 4, #67 LSU 3

Singles competition

1. Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. #98 Nathan Cox (VANDY-M) 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

2. Danil Panarin (VANDY-M) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-4, 6-4

3. Pablo Martinez Gomez (VANDY-M) def. #125 Julien Penzlin (LSU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

4. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) def. Michael Ross (VANDY-M) 6-1, 6-2

5. Henry Ruger (VANDY-M) def. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 0-6, 7-5, 6-0

6. Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Tighe Brunetti (VANDY-M) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. #87 Nathan Cox/Michael Ross (VANDY-M) def. #27 Julien Penzlin/Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-2

2. Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Danil Panarin/Pablo Martinez Gomez (VANDY-M) 6-4

3. Henry Ruger/Giuseppe Cerasuolo (VANDY-M) def. Enzo Kohlmann/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 7-5

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (4,6,2,1,5,3)

LSU 7, Nicholls 0

Singles competition

1. Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Maxwell Lindstedt (NICM) 6-2, 6-2

2. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Kotaro Matsumura (NICM) 6-1, 3-6, 10-3

3. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Colin Tavares (NICM) 6-3, 6-2

4. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Marcell Marki (NICM) 6-2, 6-3

5. Ishann Ravichander (LSU) def. Felipe Spagnuolo (NICM) 6-0, 6-0

6. Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Mike Wood (NICM) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) vs. Colin Tavares/Kotaro Matsumura (NICM) 3-5, unfinished

2. Enzo Kohlmann/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Marcell Marki/Maxwell Lindstedt (NICM) 6-2

3. Charles Hobbs/Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Mike Wood/Jewan Labuschagne (NICM) 6-1

Match Notes:

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (5,1,6,3,4)