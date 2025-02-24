LSU Remains At No. 7 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – LSU remained at No. 7 in Monday’s AP Poll as the Tigers head into their final week of the regular season.
LSU secured a top-four seed and a double-bye in the SEC Tournament with its win on Sunday at Kentucky, the Tigers’ fifth win over an AP ranked team this season. LSU will play at No. 20 Alabama on Thursday before finishing its regular season at home with senior day against Ole Miss on Sunday.
AP Poll – February 24, 2025
1. Texas
2. UCLA
3. Notre Dame
4. USC
5. UConn
6. South Carolina
7. LSU
8. North Carolina
9. North Carolina State
10. TCU
11. Tennessee
12. Ohio State
13. Oklahoma
14. Kansas State
15. Kentucky
16. Duke
17. Baylor
18. West Virginia
19. Maryland
20. Alabama
21. Oklahoma State
22. Creighton
23. Michigan State
24. Florida State
25. Louisville