Gymnastics Week Eight Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics Team (8-2, 5-1 SEC) reclaimed the No. 2 spot in the national rankings following their win over No. 9 Kentucky last Friday.

Oklahoma has been the No. 1 team in the country for all eight weeks of regular season competition and currently owns a (National Qualifying Score) NQS of 197.865. The Tigers follow in the second spot with their NQS of 197.540. No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Utah and No. 5 California round out the top five in the week eight rankings.

In the second week of NQS, LSU’s six counting scores toward their NQS are 198.050, 198.000, 197.550, 197.650, 197.300 and 197.200, dropping their season high score of 198.050 against Oklahoma and averaging the rest. The team improved one of their counting road scores following their performance at Kentucky.

LSU NQS SCORES

198.050 (H) 198.000 (H) 197.550 (H) 197.650 (A) 197.300 (A) 197.200 (A)

NQS: 197.540

No. 3 LSU remains the top vault team in the country for the fourth consecutive week with their NQS of 49.430 and own the highest vault score in the country (49.600). Michigan State is the only other school that has matched that score this year.

The Tigers moved up a spot in the beam and floor rankings this week and hold on to their top 10 placements on every event – first on vault, fourth on bars and beam and sixth on floor. LSU has ranked in the top 10 across the board during all eight weeks of competition so far.

Freshman Kailin Chio took home her fourth consecutive all-around title against Kentucky and continues to rank amongst the top gymnasts in the nation as only a freshman. She currently ranks No. 4 in the all-around with her NQS of 39.615 and sits in the top 10 nationally on every event.



Senior Aleah Finnegan also ranks amongst the top 25 performers in the nation on vault, beam and the all-around while the sophomore duo of Konnor McClain and Amari Drayton earned spots in the top 20 on bars and floor.



View the full Road To Nationals rankings here.

Top 25 Individual Week Eight Road To Nationals Rankings (Rank/Gymnast/NQS):

Vault

2. Kailin Chio – 9.940

10. Aleah Finnegan – 9.890

18. Amari Drayton – 9.865



Bars

13. Konnor McClain – 9.895

21. Kailin Chio – 9.885

Beam

7. Kailin Chio – 9.910

11. Aleah Finnegan – 9.895

Floor

16. Amari Drayton – 9.900

16. Kailin Chio – 9.900

All-Around

4. Kailin Chio – 39.435

22. Aleah Finnegan – 39.350