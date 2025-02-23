Men's Tennis Set To Face No. 34 Vanderbilt; Nicholls

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (7-4, 0-1 SEC) is looking to bounce back in a double-header Monday against No. 34 Vanderbilt (6-2, 0-0 SEC) and Nicholls (6-2, 0-0 SLC).

The first serve of the day will be against Vanderbilt at noon. The Tigers will then take on Nicholls at 5 p.m. CT. Both matches will be held at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Attendance to all LSU matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free of charge. Attendees will be required to comply with the clear-bag policy held by the university.

LSU v. Vanderbilt

LSU v. Nicholls

The Tigers return to Baton Rouge after a road match in Waco, Texas against Texas A&M. Senior Julien Penzlin secured the lone point for the Tigers on Saturday at the No. 3 singles court. Penzlin currently leads the team in singles and is looking to secure his ninth straight win. His impressive singles wins have earned him a spot at the No. 125 ranking.

In doubles, Penzlin and Aleksi Lofman represent LSU at the No. 27 spot in the ITA rankings. The duo will head into Monday’s match with a four game win streak.

Against Vanderbilt, the Tigers lead in series history 52-24. The last matchup in Baton Rouge between the two teams was a success for the Tigers, with the team walking off the court with a 4-1 victory. Vanderbilt is coming to Baton Rouge after facing a 7-0 loss to Texas on Saturday.

LSU also leads in all-time matches against Nicholls. The Tigers have earned a perfect 10-0 record and are seeking to extend that in Monday’s match. The last matchup was in 2022 in Baton Rouge with LSU securing a 4-0 win. On Friday, Nicholls earned a 4-3 over Alcorn State to secure their sixth victory of the season.

