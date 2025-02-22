S&D Closes SEC Meet With Silver Medal, Two New A Cuts; Paul Named SEC Diver of the Meet

ATHENS, Ga. – The LSU swimming and diving team closed the 2025 SEC Championships in impressive fashion Saturday with a silver medal on the boards, two new A cuts, four school records, and a diver of the meet honor inside the Gabrielsen Natatorium on the University of Georgia’s campus.

After six complete days, the LSU women and men finished in seventh place with 609 and 579 points, respectively. 15 Tigers on the day scored points for LSU leading to the final tally.

Carson Paul, who opened the conference meet with the first SEC title of his career, finished with a silver medal on platform. Paul earned a score of 468.15, which ranks second in program history. Last season, Paul claimed a silver on three-meter and a bronze on platform, bringing his career total to four podium finishes.

Paul was named the SEC Male Diver of the Meet for his efforts throughout the week.

Thomas Dowling and Zayne Danielewicz garnered points for the Tigers by finishing in the top-24.

In the pool, LSU swimmers accomplished two new A cuts with Jere Hribar in the 100-free and the women’s 400-yard free relay. Hribar, who holds the second best time in school history for the event, clocked a time of 41.25 in the championship final, placing fifth overall. The 400-free relay team of Michaela de Villiers, Megan Barnes, Reagan Osborne, and Sabrina Lyn finished fifth with a time of 3:13.30, which met the NCAA A standard.

The men’s 400-free relay also accomplished an A cut time, finishing seventh with a time of 2:48.56. The time lowered the program record, which was set earlier in the year at the Tigers’ midseason meet.

On the final day, LSU had 13 B cut times including Nicole Santuliana (16:12.45), Helen Sava (16:40.26), Nikola Simic (14:47.23), Silas Beth (14:51.39), and Jovan Lekic (15:04.79) in the 1650-free; Valeriia Egorova (1:53.36), Sofia Sartori (1:54.35), and Griffin Curtis (1:40.69) in the 200-back; de Villiers (48.44), Osborne (48.31), and Barnes (48.71) in the 100-free; Grace Palmer (2:08.43) and Mitch Mason (1:54.58) in the 200-breast.

LSU returns to action at the NCAA Diving Regional, as the Tigers head to Zone D. The University of Iowa is hosting this season’s Zone D regional inside the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. The regional will run from March 10 to March 12.