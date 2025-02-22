No. 67 Men's Tennis Falls To No. 9 Texas A&M, 4-1

WACO, Texas – After a delayed start, the No. 67 LSU Men’s Tennis team (7-4, 0-1 SEC) fell to No. 9 Texas A&M (6-3) by a score of 4-1. The match was moved to the Hurd Tennis Center due to inclement weather.

The Aggies took the doubles point in a tight competition. JC Roddick and Lathan Skrobarcek were the first to walk off the courts in today’s match with a 6-2 win over LSU’s Sasa Markovic and Andrej Loncarevic.

To even things up, the No. 27 duo of Aleksi Lofman and Julien Penzlin secured the win on the No. 1 court. After defeating the No. 34 pair of Theo Papamalamis and Togan Tokac, the Tiger duo extended their win streak to six.

The opening point was down to the No. 3 court between LSU’s Enzo Kohlmann and Alessio Vasquez and A&M’s Ritesh Patil and Tiago Pires. The Tigers fell by a narrow score of 7-5 and the Aggies claimed the first point of the day.

No. 42 Papamalamis extended the lead for the Aggies after taking down Markovic by a score of 6-1, 6-4.

Senior Julien Penzlin put the Tigers on the board after the conclusion of his match on the No. 3 court. Penzlin claimed his eighth straight win this season after defeating Damien Salvestre in a 6-4, 6-4 match.

No. 37 JC Roddick secured the third point for the Aggies after facing Alessio Vasquez on the No. 2 court in a 6-2, 7-6(1) battle.

The match was clinched for Texas A&M after Tiago Pires narrowly defeated Aleksi Lofman. On the No. 4 court, Pires took the first set 6-2 but Lofman came back and claimed the second set 6-4. The forced third sent went to Pires 6-1 to conclude Saturday’s match.

Up Next

The Tigers will head back to Baton Rouge to host Vanderbilt (12 pm CT) and Nicholls (5 pm CT) on Monday, February 24 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Follow Us

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Results

#9 Texas A&M 4, #67 LSU 1

Singles Competition

1. #42 Theo Papamalamis (TAMU) def. Sasa Markovic (LSU) 6-1, 6-4

2. #37 JC Roddick (TAMU) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-2, 7-6 (7-1)

3. #125 Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Damien Salvestre (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

4. Tiago Pires (TAMU) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

5. Togan Tokac (TAMU) vs. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 6-3, 4-4, unfinished

6. Ritesh Patil (TAMU) vs. Ishann Ravichander (LSU) 2-6, 7-5, 2-1, unfinished

Doubles Competition

1. #27 Aleksi Lofman/Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. #34 Theo Papamalamis/Togan Tokac (TAMU) 6-4

2. JC Roddick/Lathan Skrobarcek (TAMU) def. Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 6-2

3. Ritesh Patil/Tiago Pires (TAMU) def. Enzo Kohlmann/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 7-5

Match Notes:

LSU 7-3; National ranking #67

Texas A&M 5-3; National ranking #9

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (1,3,2,4)