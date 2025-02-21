Tigers Earn Two Medals, One Relay A Cut, Four School Records on Day Five of SECs

ATHENS, Ga. – LSU diver Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant and the women’s 400-yard medley relay were the spark to the Tigers’ Friday night with a gold medal on the boards and bronze medal in the pool at the Gabrielsen Natatorium on the University of Georgia’s campus.

Lavenant’s win on the platform diving event with a score of 327.80 was the second SEC title she has earned in the event. Since her junior season, she has won a conference title each year with two golds on platform and one on three-meter. Lavenant has also taken home a silver medal on platform and a bronze medal on one-meter springboard.

Lavenant is the first Tiger in the women’s program to win three-straight SEC championships since Kelli Hill won four years in a row from 1989-92.

The women’s 400-medley relay team of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Sabrina Lyn, Sofia Sartori, and Megan Barnes finished third in the event, taking home the bronze medal and breaking the school record. The relay squad’s time of 3:30.73 met the NCAA A standard time.

In addition to LSU’s two A cuts, LSU recorded 10 B cuts in the 200-fly, 100-back, and the 100-breast. The B cut times included Sartori (1:54.05), Giulia Zambelli (1:56.24), and Jenna Bridges (1:57.26) in the 200-fly; Carlos-Broc (51.60), Valeriia Egorova (52.08), and Stepan Goncharov (45.83) in the 100-back; Lyn (1:00.01), Mitch Mason (51.55), Volodymyr Lisovets (51.89), and Levi Thome (52.59) in the 100-breast.

On the night, four school records were broken. Sartori broke the 200-fly program mark with a time of 1:54.05. Mason lowered the 100-breast school record with a time of 51.55. The men’s 400-medley relay (Goncharov, Mason, Pawel Uryniuk, Jere Hribar) clocked a time of 3:04.03, and the women’s 400-medley finished with a time of 3:30.73.

After five complete days, the LSU women are slotted in seventh place with 470 points, while the men are in eighth place with 413 points. 11 Tigers on the day scored points for LSU leading to the day five totals.

LSU returns to action Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. CT for the preliminary swimming session and the final day of the SEC meet. Men’s platform prelims will follow at 10:30 a.m. CT, and the consolation finals for diving will occur at 12:40 p.m. CT. The heats for the 1650-free are slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. The finals session is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. CT. All the action at the 2025 SEC meet can be streamed on SEC Network +.

SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke

10:30 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s Platform

12:40 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s Platform

1:30 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle (early heats)

4 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, Men’s Platform, 400 Freestyle Relay