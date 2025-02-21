Tiger Basketball Host No. 2 Florida Saturday at Maravich Center

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team, off back-to-back victories, now hosts the second-ranked Florida Gators Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game between the Tigers and Gators will be televised on the SEC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald and Jon Sundvold on the call and broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with the Voice of the Tigers, Chris Blair, and former LSU men’s basketball coach John Brady on the broadcast (Guaranty Media affiliate in Baton Rouge, Eagle 98.1 FM).

Tickets are available at LSUTix.net and beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center. Fans can use their baseball ticket from the Saturday noon game at Alex Box Stadium for free admission to the men’s basketball game. LSU students will be admitted free with a valid student ID and the first 500 students for the game will receive food from Raising Cane’s.

Grace Good, who is in the midst of her 2025 tour of NBA and college arenas, who has appeared on America’s Got Talent, will be the halftime entertainment.

Florida, ranked No. 2 in both polls, is coming in off five straight wins over Vanderbilt, No. 1 Auburn, No. 22 Mississippi State, South Carolina and Oklahoma. The Gators are 23-3 and 10-3 in the Southeastern Conference. In its last game, Florida defeated Oklahoma 85-63 in Gainesville.

The Gators have had five double-figure scorers in each of its last four games, Florida’s longest such streak on record. The Gators are led in scoring by Walter Clayton, Jr., at 17.2 points and 4.2 assists. Alijah Martin averages 15.0 with Will Richard at 13.0 points a game. Alex Condon averages 10.6 points and 7.8 rebounds.

This will mark the fifth time in program history that LSU has faced the No. 1 (Auburn) and No. 2 teams (Florida) in the same season. The last time was in 2006 when LSU faced No. 1 Duke and No. 2 UConn.

The Tigers followed up their road win at Oklahoma with a good 81-67 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday at the Maravich Center. LSU shot 50 percent in that game and made double digit three-pointers. More importantly the Tigers posted 19 assists on 31 made baskets as the four-guard lineup Coach Matt McMahon has implemented the last two games has paid off in spreading the offense and allowing more ball movement.

Cam Carter continues to lead the Tigers in scoring at 17.3 a game and his 17.6 points per game average in league games is third in the SEC. Jordan Sears is averaging 12.5 points and his first point against Florida will be the 2,000th of his career. If the Tigers keep the same rotation, Carter will be joined in the lineup by guards Curtis Givens III, Vyctorius Miller and Dji Bailey with Daimion Collins at the forward spot.

The game is the second of three straight for LSU at home as they will host another nationally-ranked opponent on Tuesday in Tennessee.