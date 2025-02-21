Men's Tennis To Open SEC Play Against Texas A&M

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – After a twelve day hiatus, the No. 67 LSU Men’s Tennis team (7-3, 0-0 SEC) is set to begin conference play for the 2025 season this Saturday, February 22. The Tigers will travel to Bryan-College Station to face No. 9 Texas A&M (5-3, 0-0 SEC). The first serve of the day is set for 11 a.m. CT at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

LSU v. Texas A&M (Feb. 22)

The last match for the Tigers was against in-state foe, Tulane in New Orleans. The team headed back to Baton Rouge with a 6-1 win over the Waves. Sasa Markovic, Julien Penzlin, Ishaan Ravichander, Enzo Kohlmann, and Brock Anderson all walked off the court with singles wins to secure the match for the Tigers.

In the latest ITA ranking drop, LSU holds several spots, with the team sitting at No. 67. In doubles, Julien Penzlin and Aleksi Lofman appeared in the rankings again to represent the Tigers at No. 27. Julien Penzlin has consistently appeared in the singles rankings, sitting at No. 125 this week.

Texas A&M faced No. 8 Kentucky last Sunday in Dallas in a consolation match at the ITA Indoor Championships. The Aggies left with a 4-2 win over the Wildcats to end the weekend.

In series history, Texas A&M leads with a 34-21 record over LSU. The last matchup between the Tigers and the Aggies was at the 2024 SEC Championship in Baton Rouge where LSU earned an impressive 4-3 win to advance to the quarterfinal round.

