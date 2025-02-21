Mason Named Nominee For 2024-25 Allstate NACDA Winter Good Works Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU swimming and diving graduate student Mitch Mason was named a nominee for the inaugural Good Works Team presented by Allstate and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), the organization announced Thursday.

Mason is one of 193 student-athletes who were nominated for excelling in academics, sports and community impact.

The 2024-25 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Winter) celebrates all of their nominees – 115 women and 78 men – spanning 17 sports, including swimming and diving, basketball, gymnastics, ice hockey and many others.

Nominees were chosen by athletics administrators, conference office staff, and coaches, as student-athletes who embody leadership, service and character will now be considered for selection to the inaugural Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Winter).

“These young women and men are more than competitors – they’re leaders, changemakers and role models,” said Holly Rowe, ESPN reporter, play-by-play commentator and Allstate NACDA Ambassador. “Their influence extends beyond the game, shaping communities and teaching others the value of leadership skills, like empathy, resilience and integrity, which will last a lifetime.”

A native of Houston, Texas, Mason has been a committed member of his community both in Baton Rouge and his hometown of Houston. Mason, a team captain for LSU this season, has participated in several initiatives including the Special Olympics – Texas, LSU Athletics’ Halloween BooZar, Tiger Aquatics, and Friends of Animals.

At the Special Olympics – Texas, he volunteered as an assistant swim coach for the Bay Area Heat in Houston and helped coordinate practices and numerous meetings across the Houston area. For the LSU Athletics’ BooZar, Mason helped pass out candy and run games for the local children of Baton Rouge. During his time volunteering with Tiger Aquatics, Mason helped coach local swimmers at several swim clinics, focusing on technique, starts, and turns.

In addition to his work in communities that involve his expertise in swimming, Mason also fostered pets through Friends of Animals, a local shelter in Baton Rouge.

The full list of 2024-25 Allstate NACDA Winter Good Works Team nominees is available here.

The Final 20-Member Team

A distinguished Selection Committee will select 20 nominees – 10 female and 10 male student-athletes – to join the 2024-25 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Winter). The committee includes Rowe, ESPN analyst and former University of Texas and NFL linebacker Sam Acho, and other esteemed members: