Johanna Duplantis Improves to No. 3 in Program History at LSU Twilight

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team closed their 2025 indoor season at home on Friday, hosting the annual LSU Twilight at Carl Maddox Field House.

The biggest shuffle of the day came from senior Johanna Duplantis, clearing a new indoor-personal-best height of 4.16 meters (13’ 7.75”) to earn a win in pole vault. She jumped from fourth to No. 3 in LSU performance-list history, moving ahead of Katelyn Rodriguez’s 4.13m (13’ 6.5”) from 2008. Duplantis now ranks top 10 in the SEC this season with today’s event-winning mark.

Another jumps squad that turned some heads in Carl Maddox Field House was the men’s high jump squad. Freshman Kam Franklin is fresh off of a collegiate PR of 2.15 meters (7’ 0.5”) at the Tyson Invitational and was able to tie for first place on Friday with sophomore Justine Jimoh at 2.14 meters (7’ 0.25”) a piece. Jimoh’s clearance is a new indoor PR and puts him at No. 10 in LSU performance-list history.

Sophomore Jaiden Reid has gotten off to an amazing start in 2025, following up his PR of 6.59 seconds last week out with a time of 6.65 seconds for an easy win on Friday. Reid currently ranks seventh in the SEC with his best of 6.59, and will likely need to reach a time of 6.55 or better to medal at the conference meet next week.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Jevan Parara threw the No. 10 weight throw mark in LSU PL history of 67’ 1.5”.

Svenya Stoyanoff ran a PR of 2:14.71c in the 800m.

Ahry Comer won the 800m with a time of 2:13.40c.

Michael Vocke ran an 800m PR of 1:53.85c.

Hailey Day ran a PR of 9:58.43c in the 3000m.

Jack Wallace won the 3000m with a time of 9:50.66c.

Trenton Sandler ran a PR of 8:26.30c in the 3000m.

Jaden James threw a PR of 55’ 7.75” in weight throw.

Kameron Aime won pole vault with a clearance of 16’ 5.5”.

Maddie-Kate Gardiner ran a PR of 5:24.97 in the mile.

Ambria Langley threw a PR of 14.54 meters 47’ 8.5” in shot put.

Casey Goetschel won the mile a PR of 4:14.97c.

Up Next

LSU will be heading to College Station, Texas, for the SEC Indoor Championships next week. The three-day meet will best hosted February 27th to March 1st.

