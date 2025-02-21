Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Georgia

Mobile Menu Button
Sports
Baseball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Basketball - Men's
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Basketball - Women's
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Beach Volleyball
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Cross Country
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Football
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Golf - Men's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Golf - Women's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Gymnastics
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Soccer
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Softball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Swimming & Diving
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tennis - Men's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tennis - Women's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Track & Field
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Volleyball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tickets
Purchase Tickets
Single Game
Season
Group
Parking
Baseball
Single Game
Season
Group
LSU
Basketball - Men's
Single Game
Season
Group
LSU
Basketball - Women's
Single Game
Season
Group
LSU
Football
Single Game
Season
Group
LSU
Gymnastics
Single Game
Season
Group
LSU
Softball
Single Game
Season
Group
LSU
Volleyball
Single Game
Season
Group
LSU
Manage
Single Game
Season
Group
Parking
Buy Tickets
My Account
Renew Tickets
Student Tickets
Seating Charts
SeatGeek Marketplace
Ticket Forwarding
Account Transfer
Promo Code
Information
Single Game
Season
Group
Parking
Ticket Central
Group Tickets
Mobile Tickets
ALL-in-One Pass
Premium Seating
Priority Point System
Promotions & Giveaways
Request Ticket Info
Parking
Fans
3
GENERAL
Autograph Requests
Appearance Requests
VIdeoboard Messages
Bayou Brew
Booster Clubs
Calendar
Camps & Clinics
Facility Rentals
Football Fan Guide
Geaux-Mail
Mike's Kids Club
Mobile Apps
Photo Galleries
Tiger Stadium Photos
Photo Store
Promotions & Giveaways
Social Media
Tours
3
WATCH & LISTEN
Listen Live
LSU+
Watch On-Demand
Coaches Shows
Podcasts
Radio Network & Affiliates
SEC Network
TV Network & Affiliates
GameDay
3
Information
GameDay Central
Directions
Parking & Traffic
Seating Charts
Tailgating & Policies
Geaux Safe Bag Policy
Bud Light Fan Zone
Game Programs
Campus Mounds
3
Facilities
Facilities Home
Tiger Stadium
Maravich Center
Alex Box Stadium
Tiger Park
LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium
Bernie Moore Track Stadium
Carl Maddox Field House
LSU Soccer Stadium
LSU Tennis Complex
LSU Natatorium
The University Club
3
Team Facilities
Bilyeu LSU Golf Practice Facility
Gymnastics Training Center
Marucci Baseball Performance Center
Mike Moore Softball Performance Center
About
3
Departments
Academic Center
- Project Graduation
Athletics Council
Compliance
Event Management
Faculty Representative
LSU Sports Properties
LSUshop.net
LSU SportShop
National L Club
Performance Nutrition
Spirit Squads
Sport Psychology & Counseling
Sports Medicine
Staff Directory
Tiger Athletic Foundation
3
History
Colors & Songs of LSU
Hall of Fame
Mike VII (Live Tiger)
NCAA Championships
SEC Championships
Olympians
3
Initiatives & More
100 Years of Tiger Stadium
Brand Guidelines
Community
Core Values
Culture and Engagement
Healthy Tiger
NILSU
Recruiting
RISE Program
Student Employment
Tiger Legacy Care
Tiger Life
Tiger Racquet Club
LSU.edu
LSU.com (Licensing)
LSU Alumni Association
LSU Corporate Partners
GIVE
3
Tiger Athletic Foundation
Give
Sign In
Become a Member
TAF Homepage
3
Give to a Fund
Team TAF Annual Fund
The Oaks
Booster Clubs and Excellence Funds
Baseball Pledge Per Win
LSU Gold
Shop
New Arrivals
Top Sellers
Men's
Women's
Hats
100 Years of Tiger Stadium
The Player Shop (NIL)
Jerseys
Shoes
T-Shirts
Gameday & Tailgate
Clearance
Photo Store
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
$149.99
Shop Now
Search
Search
Open Search
Open Profile Menu
Tickets Account
TAF Account
Team Store Account
Email Newsletter
Contact Us
Open Calendar
Open Tickets
Open Store
Women's Basketball
Roster
Schedule
Tickets
Stats
Current Stats
2024-25 Team Stats (.pdf)
2024-25 SEC-Only Stats (.pdf)
Stats Archive
SEC Stats
NCAA Stats
Fast Break Club
More
News
Coaches
Coaches Shows
Facilities
Game Notes
Listen Free
Live Stats
National Champs (2023)
Parking & Traffic
Photo Galleries
Photo Store
Record Book
SEC Standings
Social Media
Tigers in the WNBA
Tigers in the WNBA Draft
Youth Camps
February 21, 2025 - 02:00 AM
Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Georgia
+0
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa’Myah Smith, Mjracle Sheppard, Amani Bartlett, Mikaylah Williams, Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Mjracle Sheppard | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Bella Kanelopoulos
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa'Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Shayeann Day-Wilson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kailyn Gilbert | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jersey Wolfenbarger | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Last-Tear Poa | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Sa’Myah Smith | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Aneesah Morrow | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Sherie Starkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Related Stories
Smith and Wolfenbarger Double-Doubles Lead LSU Past UGA, 79-63
February 20, 2025
Smith and Wolfenbarger Double-Doubles Lead LSU Past UGA, 79-63
No. 7 LSU Hosts Georgia Thursday In PMAC
February 19, 2025
No. 7 LSU Hosts Georgia Thursday In PMAC
Kim Mulkey On Naismith Coach of the Year Watchlist
February 19, 2025
Kim Mulkey On Naismith Coach of the Year Watchlist
Skip To Main Content