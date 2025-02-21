Ballard Named Nominee For 2024-25 Allstate NACDA Winter Good Works Team

Northbrook, Ill. – LSU Gymnastics graduate student Sierra Ballard was named a nominee for the inaugural Good Works Team presented by Allstate and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). Ballard is one of 193 student-athletes who were nominated for excelling in academics, sports and community impact.

The 2024-25 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Winter) celebrates all of their nominees – 115 women and 78 men – spanning 17 sports, including basketball, swimming and diving, gymnastics, ice hockey and many others.

Nominees were chosen by athletics administrators, conference office staff, and coaches, as student-athletes who embody leadership, service and character and will now be considered for selection to the inaugural Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Winter).

“These young women and men are more than competitors – they’re leaders, changemakers and role models,” said Holly Rowe, ESPN reporter, play-by-play commentator and Allstate NACDA Ambassador. “Their influence extends beyond the game, shaping communities and teaching others the value of leadership skills, like empathy, resilience and integrity, which will last a lifetime.”

A native of Mandeville, Louisiana, Ballard is a two-time SEC Community Service Team for her efforts in the Baton Rouge community. The graduate student has participated and led multiple events at LSU as the President of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), where she leads and advises a council of student-athletes who put on a variety of events around campus.

Ballard has participated in MLK Day of Service, where she helped paint basketball courts for kids in the Baton Rouge community, Geaux Day, Wheel’s To Succeed, the Special Olympics bowling tournament, plus many visits to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. She also partnered with the local boys and girls club to make cards for U.S. servicemen and raised money through Shake Shack for the miracle league of Baton Rouge.

The full list of 2024-25 Allstate NACDA Winter Good Works Team nominees is available here.

The final 20-member team

A distinguished Selection Committee will select 20 nominees – 10 female and 10 male student-athletes – to join the 2024-25 Allstate NACDA Good Works Team (Winter). The committee includes Rowe, ESPN analyst and former University of Texas and NFL linebacker Sam Acho, and other esteemed members:

Elizabeth Brady – Chief Marketing, Customer and Communications Officer, Allstate

Ross Bjork – Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation-Eugene Smith Endowed Athletics Director, The Ohio State University; NACDA President

Dan Guerrero – Retired Director of Athletics, UCLA; NACDA Past President

Brian Henderson – Athletics Director/Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement and Inclusion, Patrick & Henry Community College; NACDA Executive Committee, NATYCAA 1st Vice President

Reagan Rossi – Vice President of Athletics, College of Idaho; NACDA Executive Committee, NAIA-ADA President

Etienne Thomas – Director of Athletics, Winston-Salem State University; NACDA Executive Committee, D2 ADA Board of Directors

Natalie Winkelfoos – Associate Vice President for Athletics Advancement and Delta Lodge Director of Athletics & Physical Education, Oberlin College; NACDA Executive Committee

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.