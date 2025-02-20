Track & Field Hosting Regular Season Finale LSU Twilight

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field remains at home this week, playing host of the LSU Twilight at the Carl Maddox Field House on Friday, February 21st.

LSU Twilight Links

Live Results | Meet Schedule | Meet Information

The Tigers will have 45 student-athletes (19 men, 26 women) competing this weekend at the LSU Twilight. This weekend’s home meet will not be broadcasted.

What to Watch for this Weekend

Men’s 60 Meter

Sophomore Jaiden Reid is making his fifth appearance of the season in the 60 meter. The Cayman Islands native is fresh off of clocking a personal-best time of 6.59 seconds at the Tyson Invitational, which put him at No. 4 in LSU performance-list history. The speedy underclassman will be joined by some of the fastest to rep the LSU brand in Terrance Laird and Dorian Camel.

Women’s 60 Meter

The Olympic development section of the women’s 60 meter will include Favour Ofili and Thelma Davies. The two recent LSU graduates are fresh off of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and will be heating up the track for the rest of the events. Ofili holds a personal-best time of 7.14 seconds and will be the favorite to win.

Men’s 60-Meter Hurdles

One of the hottest events of the season for the Tigers has been the men’s 60-meter hurdles. The duo of Matthew Sophia and Jahiem Stern have continued to push themselves to new boundaries in 2025. Stern has had the most success so far as he clocked a PR of 7.63 seconds last week out in Arkansas. The duo will be joined by Eric Edwards Jr., whom was the third fastest Tiger in program history with his best of 7.58 seconds before graduating.

Men’s High Jump

Kam Franklin is fresh off of clearing a height of 2.15 meters (7’ 0.5”) at the Tyson Invitational, putting himself at No. 8 in LSU PL history. The freshman will be joined by Justine Jimoh and Isaac Onuoha, both looking to reach new heights this indoor season after a slow start.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.