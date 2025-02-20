LSU Completes Day Four at 2025 SEC Championships

ATHENS, Ga. – The LSU swimming and diving team finished up the fourth day of the 2025 SEC Championships Thursday inside the Gabrielsen Natatorium with six B standard times, seven point scorers, and one school record, which was broken twice on the day.

Junior Megan Barnes led the way for the swimming Tigers, as she lowered her school record twice in the 200-yard freestyle. In the preliminary session, she clocked a 1:44.32 to qualify for the B final. She went into the final session and placed 10th overall with a time of 1:43.94. Her time met the NCAA B standard.

LSU swimmers also had B cuts from Sofia Sartori in the 100-fly (51.55), Zoe Carlos-Broc in the 100-fly (52.48), Reagan Osborne in the 200-free (1:45.50), Jere Hribar in the 200-free (1:32.91), and Jovan Lekic in the 200-free (1:33.84).

On the boards in the men’s one meter, Carson Paul, who is just off his SEC Championship on the three-meter springboard, finished in fifth place in the championship final. Zayne Danielewicz scored points for LSU by finishing in the top-24.

Paul’s score in the event ranks seventh in program history.

After four complete days, the LSU women are slotted in seventh place with 308 points, while the men are in eighth place with 295 points. Seven Tigers on the day scored points for LSU leading to the day four totals.

LSU returns to action Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. CT for the preliminary swimming session. Women’s platform prelims will follow at 10:30 a.m. CT, and the consolation finals for diving will occur at 12:40 p.m. CT. The finals session is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. CT. All the action at the 2025 SEC meet can be streamed on SEC Network +.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke

10:30 a.m. – Prelims: Women’s Platform

12:40 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Women’s Platform

4:30 p.m. – Finals: 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, Women’s Platform, 400 Medley Relay

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke

10:30 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s Platform

12:40 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s Platform

1:30 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle (early heats)

4 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, Men’s Platform, 400 Freestyle Relay