Beach Set To Begin 2025 Season In Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, MS. – The No. 8 LSU Beach Volleyball Team will start its season at the Beach Burg Invitational in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where the Sandy Tigs will play five matches over the course of Friday and Saturday.

“It’s been a long off season preparing,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We’ve covered a lot of ground and feel really good about the progress we have made. Really excited to finally be playing other teams. Saw a lot of really good things at the Purple Gold Scrimmage and have had a great week of practice. We have a lot of players who can contribute this year to our success, so we are looking forward to seeing who steps up when we put the uniforms on and play against other programs. I’m really proud of this group and can’t wait to see the success we experience together.”

The Tigers will face Florida Gulf Coast on Friday morning at 8:30 AM CT, followed by a matchup against No. 6 FSU at 12:50 PM. LSU continues play Sunday afternoon with matches against North Alabama at 12:20 PM, Southern Miss at 4:40 PM and Spring Hill at 7:50 PM.

The Tigers bring back several key players from last season’s starting lineup, including Second Team All-American Gabi Bailey, CCSA Pair of the Year and NCAA All-Tournament Team honoree Parker Bracken, CCSA All-Freshman Team standout Skylar Martin, and AVCA Top Flight members Aubrey O’Gorman, Emily Meyer, and Yali Ashush. The team will look to leadership from the key returners.

The Tigers’ freshman class boasts an impressive group of athletes with decorated high school careers. Camryn Chatellier, a two-time state champion from St. Mary’s Dominican High School, capped off her standout career as the 2023-24 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year. Throughout high school, she accumulated an extensive list of accolades, including multiple All-American honors, MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year, and All-State MVP recognition. Julia Sprecher arrives as a dual-sport athlete, excelling in both volleyball and track and field. A 2022 state champion on the court, she was named Offensive MVP and team captain in 2023 while earning Academic All-Ohio honors for her success in the classroom.

Elle Evers and Julia Lagemann add even more depth to this talented class. Evers, a three-time First Team All-Region selection, helped lead her team to a state finalist finish in 2023 and was named Region Player of the Year. Lagemann, a standout in both indoor and beach volleyball, won back-to-back state championships and led Arkansas in aces during her senior season. On the sand, she has earned national recognition as a three-time P1440 Fab 50 selection and secured multiple top finishes at premier beach tournaments. Now an early enrollee, Lagemann joins the Sandy Tigs with high-level experience and a competitive edge.