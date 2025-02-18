LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Track & Field

Women Ranked No. 8 in Fourth Edition of Indoor USTFCCCA Ratings

by Braydin Sik
+0
Women Ranked No. 8 in Fourth Edition of Indoor USTFCCCA Ratings

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the fourth edition of the indoor national ratings for the 2024 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women moved up 10 spots to No. 8.

USTFCCCA Rankings

LSU has a total of six individual events and one relay ranked top 10 in the nation so far this indoor season. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.

Women’s NCAA Entry Rankings
No. 1 | Tima Godbless | 60m | 7.08
No. 2 | Brianna Lyston| 60m | 7.13
No. 6 | Machaeda Linton | LJ | 6.63m (21’ 9”)
No. 6 | Machaeda Linton | TJ | 13.57m (44’ 6.25”)
No. 7 | Women’s DMR | 10:51.40
No. 8 | Michaela Rose | 800m | 2:01.15
No. 8 | Lorena Rangel Batres| Mile | 4:26.56

2025 LSU Indoor Rankings
LSU Women | No. 55 | January 28
LSU Men | No. 73 | January 28
LSU Women | No. 21 | February 4
LSU Men | No. 74 | February 4
LSU Women | No. 18 | February 11
LSU Men | No. 73 | February 11
LSU Women | No. 8 | February 18
LSU Men | No. 74 | February 18

Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Related Stories

Track & Field Signs NJCAA 200-Meter Champion La’Nica Locker

Track & Field Signs NJCAA 200-Meter Champion La’Nica Locker

Track & Field Signs South American U20 Champion Athaleyha Hinckson

Track & Field Signs South American U20 Champion Athaleyha Hinckson

Gallery: Track & Field at Tyson Invitational

Gallery: Track & Field at Tyson Invitational