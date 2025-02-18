Women Ranked No. 8 in Fourth Edition of Indoor USTFCCCA Ratings
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the fourth edition of the indoor national ratings for the 2024 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women moved up 10 spots to No. 8.
LSU has a total of six individual events and one relay ranked top 10 in the nation so far this indoor season. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.
Women’s NCAA Entry Rankings
No. 1 | Tima Godbless | 60m | 7.08
No. 2 | Brianna Lyston| 60m | 7.13
No. 6 | Machaeda Linton | LJ | 6.63m (21’ 9”)
No. 6 | Machaeda Linton | TJ | 13.57m (44’ 6.25”)
No. 7 | Women’s DMR | 10:51.40
No. 8 | Michaela Rose | 800m | 2:01.15
No. 8 | Lorena Rangel Batres| Mile | 4:26.56
2025 LSU Indoor Rankings
LSU Women | No. 55 | January 28
LSU Men | No. 73 | January 28
LSU Women | No. 21 | February 4
LSU Men | No. 74 | February 4
LSU Women | No. 18 | February 11
LSU Men | No. 73 | February 11
LSU Women | No. 8 | February 18
LSU Men | No. 74 | February 18
