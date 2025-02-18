Week Two National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU continues to rise in the national polls, ranking No. 5 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and No. 6 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. LSU also improved to No. 5 in the D1Softball Poll and No. 6 in the Softball America Poll.

LSU jumped four spots in the Softball America Poll, three in D1Softball’s rankings, two in the USA Softball poll, and one in the NFCA poll.

LSU has a 10-0 record for the third consecutive season and ranks in the top five of the USA Softball poll for the first time since March 19, 2024.

Four of LSU’s five wins over the weekend were against nationally ranked opponents, Northwestern and Virginia Tech. LSU batted .395 on 51 hits and outscored its opponents 35-7. The weekend also featured two shutouts and a 1.27 ERA on 43 strikeouts and held opposing batters to a .176 batting average over 33.0 innings pitched.

Pitcher Jayden Heavener was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time in as many weeks, and catcher Maci Bergeron led at the plate with eight hits, including two home runs, and a 1.071 slugging percentage. Bergeron also drove in five runs and scored five runs.

LSU will host the 2025 LSU Invitational at Tiger Park on Feb. 21-23, welcoming Nicholls, Penn State and Southern Miss.

