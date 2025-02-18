LSU Gold
Baseball

Gallery: Baseball vs Southern

Conner Ware | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Zac Cowan | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Josh Jordan, Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Ethan Frey | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Ethan Frey | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Ethan Frey | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Steven Milam | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Mic Paul | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Ryan Costello | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Kade Woods | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Ethan Frey | Photo by: Bransen Phillips
Baseball | Photo by: Bransen Phillips

Tigers Defeat Southern, 13-1, in Midweek Matchup

Tigers Defeat Southern, 13-1, in Midweek Matchup

Ethan Frey, the Tigers’ designated hitter on Tuesday, was 3-for-4 at the plate with a three-run homer to highlight an eight-run LSU outburst in the fourth inning. The dinger was the first collegiate homer for Frey, a junior from Rosepine, La.
Tigers Play Host to Southern Tuesday Afternoon in Alex Box Stadium

Tigers Play Host to Southern Tuesday Afternoon in Alex Box Stadium

The LSU-Southern game in Alex Box Stadium is the first of two midweek contests for the Tigers this week; LSU also plays Wednesday at Nicholls in Thibodaux, La.
"Steal A Deal" Discounts Featured Prior to Tuesday Home Baseball Games

"Steal A Deal" Discounts Featured Prior to Tuesday Home Baseball Games

The Steal A Deal discounts on selected food and drink items begin when the stadium gates open 90 minutes prior to the start of Tuesday home games and continue until first pitch.