Freshman Tejedo Posts Top 20 Finish At Moon Golf Invitational

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo finished with an even par round of 72 to post a top 20 finish in the Moon Golf Invitational at the Sun Tree Country Club in Melbourne, Florida.

Tejedo finished 54- holes at 3-over 219 (74-73-72) and in a tie for 19th place in the individual competition. The freshman from Spain had three birdies in her round on Tuesday.

LSU posted its best scoring round of the three days, finishing at 8-over par 296 and finished in 15th place in the event with a total of 38-over par of 902 (301-305-296).

LSU counted on the final day 2-over par 74s from Taylor Riley and Aine Donegan and a 4-over 76 from Elsa Svensson.

Florida State went wire-to-wire to win the title with a three-day total of -2 862 (286-287-289). They were three strokes better than Wake Forest at 1-over 865.

Lottie Woad of Florida State and Eila Galinsky of South Carolina tied for the individual title at 5-under 211. Woad had rounds of 71-69-71 and Galinsky posted 72-70-69.

The Tigers are back in action starting Monday, March 3, at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Hilton Head Island. That event will be televised by the Golf Channel.

MOON GOLF INVITATIONAL

Sun Tree Country Club – Melbourne, Florida

Final Team Results (Par 288-864)

1 Florida State – 286-287-289 – 862 -3

2 Wake Forest – 297-285-283 – 865 +1

3 South Carolina – 296-286-283 – 866 +2

4 Texas – 294-296-282 – 872 +8

5 Ole Miss – 292-295-287 – 874 +10

6 Texas A&M – 292-288-295 – 875 +11

7 Auburn — 296-295-286 – 877 +13

8 Northwestern – 296-297-86 – 879 +15

9 UCF – 291-300-294 – 885 +21

10 North Carolina – 302-300-286 – 888 +24

11 Louisville – 296-294-299 – 889 +25

12 Virginia – 293-301-298 – 892 +28

T13 Tennessee – 305-296-295 – 896 +32

T13 Alabama – 298-296-302 – 896 +32

15 LSU – 301-305-296 – 902 +38

16 Clemson – 303-304-304 – 911 +47

17 Augusta – 316-319-301 – 936 +72

Top 5 Individually

T1 Lottie Woad, Florida State – 71-69-71 – 211 -5

T1 Eila Galitsky, South Carolina – 72-70-69 – 211 -5

3 Lauren Kim, Texas – 72-71-69 – 212 -4

4 Ing Iadluem, North Carolina – 73-71-69 – 213 -3

5 Anne-Sterre Den Dunne, Wake Forest – 74-67-73 – 214 -2

LSU Scores

T19. Rocio Tejedo – 74-73-72 – 219 +3

T55 Taylor Riley – 75-77-74 – 226 +10

T55 Elsa Svensson – 74-76-76 – 226 +10

T73 Aine Donegan – 78-79-74 – 231 +15

88. Jordan Fischer – 79-80-84 – 243 +27