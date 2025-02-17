Track & Field Signs South American U20 Champion Athaleyha Hinckson

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program is signing Athaleyha Hinckson, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Monday.

Reigning from Georgetown, Guyana, Athaleyha Hinckson will arrive in the fall and add on to an already stacked women’s sprint group.

In 2024, Hinckson ended her season as a competitor at the World Athletics U20 Championships in both the 100 meter and 200 meter. Prior to the World Championships, Hinckson was crowned the South American U20 Champion in the 100m and finished third at the Guyanese National Championships. The 2024 season also saw Hinckson finish first in the 100m and second in the 200m at the CARIFTA Games.

At the 2024 Guyanese Championships she clocked a personal-best time of 11.39 seconds (+1.5 m/s) in the 100m. The time was ranked seventh in the world amongst U18 runners and is the South American U18 area record according to World Athletics.

So far in 2025 she has clocked a personal-best time of 7.39 seconds in the 60 meter, which is another South American U18 area record and ranks ninth in the world amongst U18 runners this season.

In the 200 meter, Hinckson holds a PR of 23.76 seconds (+0.9 m/s) that was clocked at the 2024 CARIFTA Trials.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.