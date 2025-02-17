Track & Field Signs NJCAA 200-Meter Champion La’Nica Locker

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program is signing La’Nica Locker out of Hinds CC, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Monday.

Reigning from New Winthorpes, Antigua, La’Nica Locker will arrive in the fall and add on to an already stacked women’s sprint group. Locker will be heading into her third collegiate season when she joins LSU, but will only be 19-years old when she first steps on campus.

Locker, currently in her second season with Hinds Community College, has already medaled at the NJCAA level with bronze in the 100 meter this past season. In the prelims of the NJCAA Division I Championships, Locker clocked her collegiate best of 11.63 seconds (+1.5 m/s). At the same meet she also recorded an eighth-place finish in the 200-meter final.

Her best across the 100 meter came at the NACAC U18 Championships in 2023, where she clocked her lifetime best of 11.54 seconds (+1.2 m/s) to finish third in the final. She also clocked a time of 23.64 seconds (-0.9 m/s) in the 200 meter at the meet to earn silver.

In the 200m she holds a lifetime best of 23.58 seconds from her 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games experience. This past season she clocked a near-best time of 23.59 seconds (+1.0 m/s) at the Antiguan Championships to finish with silver. At the 2024 Indoor NJCAA Championships, she clocked an indoor PR of 23.59 seconds to win the title.

Her best time in the 60 meter came from the 2024 South Alabama Jaguar Invitational when she ran 7.46 seconds to finish first.

