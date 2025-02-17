Tiger Basketball Looks To Keep Momentum Tuesday vs. South Carolina

BATON ROUGE – The LSU basketball team, coming off a rallying 82-79 win over Oklahoma on the road on Saturday, now tries to use that momentum to secure another league home victory Tuesday night against South Carolina in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game will tip just after 8 p.m. on the SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Perry Clark on the call. The Voice of the Tigers, Chris Blair, and former LSU head basketball coach John Brady will be on the call for the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media Baton Rouge flagship Eagle 98.1 FM).

The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive an LSU Dunking Tiger bobblehead doll and since it is a Tuesday game, it will be another Beat The Buzzer night when concession prices on selected food and drink will be discounted from the time the doors open at 7 p.m. to 10 minutes prior to tipoff.

Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net and beginning one hour prior to tipoff at the upper concourse ticket windows at the Maravich Center.

LSU won on Saturday by scoring the final eight points of the game over a 20 second period after being down 79-74 to the Sooners.

Cam Carter hit a three-pointer in which he was fouled and added a free throw. Oklahoma then in bounded the ball, but a Tiger double team forced a steal by Curtis Givens III, who promptly got the ball back to Carter. The Donaldsonville, Louisiana product drove past a defender to the goal, scored and was fouled and his free throw gave LSU an 81-79 lead with eight seconds to play.

Oklahoma failed to score and LSU added a free throw for the final margin.

“I was really thrilled with our players resiliency on Saturday in the win in Norman. It’s a wild ending to the game, but I thought our guys showed great composure and made big time plays down the stretch to get the win on the road, and now excited to be back for a three-game homestand at the PMAC, starting Tuesday night against South Carolina,” said Coach Matt McMahon at his Monday media session. “We definitely want to invite all our great fans and students to come out and support us (Tuesday) night and we are looking forward to the opportunity ahead there and want to build on the momentum of Saturday’s win.”

Coach McMahon also discussed some personnel situations for the Tigers. Derek Fountain (illness) and Corey Chest (back issues) were both back in practice Monday morning. Regarding Trey’Dez Green, Coach McMahon explained that he and Coach Brian Kelly have met and that Green will be stepping away from the basketball side of things for now to focus on his academics and spring football workouts.

Daimion Collins, whose shoulder popped out of joint in the second half, but returned after just a couple of minutes to score a career high 22 points, Coach McMahon said his “shoulder is sore, but with his toughness, I expect he’ll be ready to go on Tuesday.”

South Carolina is led by Collin-Murray Boyles who is averaging a team best 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds. He has had seven 20-point games in 2024-25. Jamarii Thomas is at 12.8 points and 3.2 for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina is coming off an 88-67 loss at Florida, but has played several close games against ranked teams, losing at home to Ole Miss (72-68) and Texas A&M (76-72) earlier in the month.

LSU will also host No. 2 Florida on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Maravich Center and then nationally-ranked Tennessee on Feb. 25.

A reminder that the Matt McMahon Radio Show will be on Wednesday this week at TJ Ribs and the LSU Sports Radio Network.