Three Tigers Score Points on Day 1 of SEC Championships

ATHENS, Ga. – Three LSU divers on the women’s one-meter springboard scored 42 points for the Tigers’ swimming and diving team Monday on day one of the 2025 SEC Championships inside the Gabrielsen Natatorium on the University of Georgia’s campus.

LSU’s 42 points on the day ranks third among the women’s programs throughout the league after one complete day. The Tigers will move on to day two where swimming comes into the mix. The events tomorrow include the men’s three-meter, 200 medley relay, and 800 freestyle relay.

On day one, LSU divers Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, Helle Tuxen, and Maggie Buckley each qualified for the consolation final in the one-meter springboard. In the B final, Tuxen finished third with a score of 280.65. In addition, Lavenant placed fourth with a score of 280.45, and Buckley claimed eighth with a score of 253.20.

LSU returns to action Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. CT for the men’s three-meter preliminary with its consolation final starting at 1:10 p.m. CT. The finals session is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. CT. All the action at the 2025 SEC meet can be streamed on SEC Network +.

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

11 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s 3-meter

1:10 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s 3-meter

4 p.m. – Finals: 200 Medley Relay, Men’s 3-meter, 800 Freestyle Relay

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 500 Freestyle, 200 IM, 50 Freestyle

11 a.m. – Prelims: Women’s 3-meter

1:10 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Women’s 3-meter

4:30 p.m. – Finals: 200 Freestyle Relay, 500 Freestyle, 200 IM, 50 Freestyle, Women’s 3-meter

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 400 IM, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle

11 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s 1-meter

1:10 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s 1-meter

4:30 p.m. – Finals: 400 IM, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle, Women’s 1-meter

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke

10:30 a.m. – Prelims: Women’s Platform

12:40 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Women’s Platform

4:30 p.m. – Finals: 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, Women’s Platform, 400 Medley Relay

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke

10:30 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s Platform

12:40 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s Platform

1:30 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle (early heats)

4 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, Men’s Platform, 400 Freestyle Relay