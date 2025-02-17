LSU Gold
Swimming & Diving

Three Tigers Score Points on Day 1 of SEC Championships

Three Tigers Score Points on Day 1 of SEC Championships

ATHENS, Ga. – Three LSU divers on the women’s one-meter springboard scored 42 points for the Tigers’ swimming and diving team Monday on day one of the 2025 SEC Championships inside the Gabrielsen Natatorium on the University of Georgia’s campus.

LSU’s 42 points on the day ranks third among the women’s programs throughout the league after one complete day. The Tigers will move on to day two where swimming comes into the mix. The events tomorrow include the men’s three-meter, 200 medley relay, and 800 freestyle relay.

On day one, LSU divers Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, Helle Tuxen, and Maggie Buckley each qualified for the consolation final in the one-meter springboard. In the B final, Tuxen finished third with a score of 280.65. In addition, Lavenant placed fourth with a score of 280.45, and Buckley claimed eighth with a score of 253.20.

LSU returns to action Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. CT for the men’s three-meter preliminary with its consolation final starting at 1:10 p.m. CT. The finals session is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. CT. All the action at the 2025 SEC meet can be streamed on SEC Network +.

SCHEDULE
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
11 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s 3-meter
1:10 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s 3-meter
4 p.m. – Finals: 200 Medley Relay, Men’s 3-meter, 800 Freestyle Relay 

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 500 Freestyle, 200 IM, 50 Freestyle
11 a.m. – Prelims: Women’s 3-meter
1:10 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Women’s 3-meter
4:30 p.m. – Finals: 200 Freestyle Relay, 500 Freestyle, 200 IM, 50 Freestyle, Women’s 3-meter 

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20
8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 400 IM, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle
11 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s 1-meter
1:10 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s 1-meter
4:30 p.m. – Finals: 400 IM, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle, Women’s 1-meter 

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke
10:30 a.m. – Prelims: Women’s Platform
12:40 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Women’s Platform
4:30 p.m. – Finals: 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, Women’s Platform, 400 Medley Relay 

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke
10:30 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s Platform
12:40 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s Platform
1:30 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle (early heats)
4 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, Men’s Platform, 400 Freestyle Relay

LSU Opens 2025 SEC Championships in Athens on Monday

February 2025 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

LSU Swimming & Diving In The CSCAA Rankings: Feb. 6, 2025

