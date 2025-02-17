Tejedo Leads LSU In Second Round of Moon Golf Invitational

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo fired the low round of the day Tuesday for the Tigers in the second round of the Moon Golf Invitational at Melbourne, Florida’s Sun Tree Golf Course.

Tejedo fired a 1-over par 73 to finish 36 holes at 3-over par 147. She is tied for 21st place individually after moving up eight spots from the opening round.

Tejedo, from Spain, is ranked No. 15 in the NCAA Scoreboard by Clippd rankings and 29th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings

Lottie Woad of Florida State is the tournament leader at 4-under par 140 after rounds of 71-69. She is one shot better than Anne-Sterre Den Dunnen of Wake Forest at 3-under 141 (74-67).

LSU came home in the second round at 17-over par 305 and stands at 30-over 606 (301-305). The Tigers are in 15th place in the 17-team field.

Florida State is the leader at 3-under 573 (286-87), seven shots clear of Texas A&M at 4-over 580 (292-288).

LSU also counted a 4-over 76 from Elsa Svensson, a 5-over 77 from Taylor Riley and a 7-over 79 from Aine Donegan.

The final round is set for Tuesday morning from a shotgun start at 8 a.m. CT. Live score will be available on the Scoreboard.clippd.com website on the Moon Golf Invitational tab.

Moon Golf Invitational

Sun Tree Country Club – Melbourne, Florida

Second Round Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 Florida State – 286-287 – 573 -3

2 Texas A&M – 292-288 – 580 +4

T3 South Carolina – 296-286 – 582 +6

T3 Wake Forest – 297-285 – 582 +6

5 Ole Miss – 292-295 – 587 +11

T6 Texas – 294-296 – 590 +14

T6 Louisville – 296-294 – 590 +14

T8 UCF – 291-300 – 591 +15

T8 Auburn – 296-295 – 591 +15

10 Northwestern – 296-297 – 593 +17

T11 Virginia – 293-301 – 594 +18

T11 Alabama — 298-296 – 594 +18

13 Tennessee – 305-296 – 601 +25

14 North Carolina – 302-300 – 602 +26

15 LSU 301-305 – 606 +30

16 Clemson 303-304 – 607 +31

17 Augusta 316-319 –635 +59

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

1 Lottie Woad, Florida State – 71-69 – 140 -4

2 Anne-Steer Den Dunnen, Wake Forest – 74-67 – 141 -3

T3 Eila Glitsky, South Carolina – 72-70 – 142 -2

T3 Cayetana Fernandez, Texas A&M – 72-70 – 142 -2

T5 Lauren Kim, Texas – 72-71 – 143 -1

T5 Bailey Burkett, Louisville – 72-71 – 143 -1

T5 Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest – 73-70 – 143 -1

LSU Scores

T21 Rocio Tejedo – 74-73 – 147 +3

T46 Elsa Svensson – 74-76 – 150 +6

T60 Taylor Riley – 75-77 – 152 +8

T78 Aine Donegan – 78-79 – 157 +13

T85 Jordan Fischer – 79-80 – 159 +15