Women's Basketball

LSU Falls To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – With two weeks remaining in the regular season, LSU dropped to No. 7 in the latest AP Poll after falling in a tight contest Sunday at Texas.

The Tigers will be home on Thursday to host Georgia. LSU will play Sunday at No. 14 Kentucky and then next Thursday against Alabama, No. 18 in this week’s poll. LSU’s final game of the regular season will be Sunday, March 2 against Ole Miss who is receiving votes this week.

AP Poll – February 17, 2025

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Texas
  3. UCLA
  4. USC
  5. UConn
  6. South Carolina
  7. LSU
  8. Ohio State
  9. North Carolina
  10. TCU
  11. Duke
  12. Kansas State
  13. North Carolina State
  14. Kentucky
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. West Virginia
  18. Alabama
  19. Baylor
  20. Georgia Tech
  21. Maryland
  22. Michigan State
  23. Creighton
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Illinois

