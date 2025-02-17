LSU Falls To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – With two weeks remaining in the regular season, LSU dropped to No. 7 in the latest AP Poll after falling in a tight contest Sunday at Texas.

The Tigers will be home on Thursday to host Georgia. LSU will play Sunday at No. 14 Kentucky and then next Thursday against Alabama, No. 18 in this week’s poll. LSU’s final game of the regular season will be Sunday, March 2 against Ole Miss who is receiving votes this week.

AP Poll – February 17, 2025