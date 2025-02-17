Gymnastics Week Seven Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics Team (7-2, 4-1 SEC) sits at No. 3 in the national rankings as they enter the eighth week of regular season competition.

Oklahoma continues to be the No. 1 team in the country with their NQS of 197.730, followed by UCLA in the second spot with an NQS of 197.455. Utah and Florida round out the top five this week.

This week’s rankings mark the first week that the National Qualifying Score (NQS) kicks in, which is an average of a team’s top six scores, three of which must be away scores with the highest score being dropped. Rankings will now be determined by NQS the remainder of the season.

The Tigers enter the eighth week of competition with an NQS of 197.420 following their performance through seven regular season meets so far. LSU’s five counting scores toward their NQS are 198.000, 197.550, 197.650, 197.300 and 196.600, dropping their season high score of 198.050 against Oklahoma.

No. 3 LSU remains the top vault team in the country for the third consecutive week with their NQS of 49.430 on the event. The Tigers posted the country’s highest vault score in the country against No. 1 Oklahoma last Friday, joining No. 7 Michigan State as the only two teams to reach that mark this year.

The Tigers held on to their spot in the top 10 on every event as NQS went into effect, placing fourth on bars, fifth on beam and seventh on floor.

Freshman Kailin Chio continues to impress in her first season at LSU, making her way back into the top 10 in the all-around this week. She owns a NQS of 39.435 to place her as the No. 9 gymnast in the nation.



View the full Road To Nationals rankings here.

Top 25 Individual Week Seven Road To Nationals Rankings (Rank/Gymnast/AVG):

Vault

1. Kailin Chio – 9.930

16. Aleah Finnegan – 9.870

18. Amari Drayton – 9.865

24. Chase Brock – 9.850

Bars

13. Konnor McClain – 9.885

Beam

8. Kailin Chio – 9.895

18. Aleah Finnegan – 9.870

Floor

12. Amari Drayton – 9.900

All-Around

9. Kailin Chio – 39.435

18. Aleah Finnegan – 39.350