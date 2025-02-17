LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

Gallery: Baseball vs Purdue Fort Wayne

+0
Gallery: Baseball vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Game 1

| Photo by: Kristen Young
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Gavin Dugas, Cade Beloso, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Cade Beloso | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Kristen Young
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jared Jones | Photo by: Kristen Young
Steven Milam | Photo by: Kristen Young
Steven Milam | Photo by: Kristen Young
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Kristen Young
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Kristen Young
Casan Evans | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jared Jones | Photo by: Kristen Young
Cade Arrambide, Casan Evans | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikey Ryan | Photo by: Kristen Young
Cooper Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Gavin Dugas, Cade Beloso | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jacob Mayers | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mic Paul | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cooper Williams | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

Game 2

| Photo by: Dylan Borel
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Dylan Borel
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jared Jones | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Steven Milam | Photo by: Dylan Borel
DJ Primeaux | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jared Jones | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jared Jones | Photo by: Dylan Borel
DJ Primeaux | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Derek Curiel, Chris Stanfield, Jared Jones | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Steven Milam | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Dylan Borel
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
John Pearson, Derek Curiel, Ryan Costello, Dalton Beck | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Nate Yeskie | Photo by: Dylan Borel

Game 3

Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Steven Milam | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Daniel Dickinson, Chris Stanfield, John Pearson, Derek Curiel, Ryan Costello, Dalton Beck | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Jake Brown | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Chase Shores | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Chase Shores | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Chase Shores | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Chase Shores | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Chase Shores | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Chase Shores | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Jake Brown | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Jake Brown | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Steven Milam | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Steven Milam | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
William Schmidt | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Tanner Reaves | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Tanner Reaves | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Jaden Noot | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jared Jones | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Chase Shores | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Steven Milam | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Mikey Ryan | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Chase Shores | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Grant Fontenot | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
Steven Milam | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
Jaden Noot | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
allbs | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
Ryan Costello | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
Jared Jones | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
Chase Shores | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
William Schmidt | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson

Related Stories

Tigers Defeat Southern, 13-1, In Midweek Matchup

Tigers Defeat Southern, 13-1, In Midweek Matchup

Tigers Play Host to Southern Tuesday Afternoon in Alex Box Stadium

Tigers Play Host to Southern Tuesday Afternoon in Alex Box Stadium

The LSU-Southern game in Alex Box Stadium is the first of two midweek contests for the Tigers this week; LSU also plays Wednesday at Nicholls in Thibodaux, La.
"Steal A Deal" Discounts Featured Prior to Tuesday Home Baseball Games

"Steal A Deal" Discounts Featured Prior to Tuesday Home Baseball Games

The Steal A Deal discounts on selected food and drink items begin when the stadium gates open 90 minutes prior to the start of Tuesday home games and continue until first pitch.