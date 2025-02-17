Mobile Menu Button
Open Store
Baseball
Roster
Schedule
Tickets
Stats
Current Stats
2025 Team Stats (.pdf)
Stats Archive
SEC Stats
NCAA Stats
Coaches Committee
More
News
Coaches
Facilities
Fan Services & Policies
Game Program
Inside LSU Sports
Jay Johnson Show
Listen Free
Live Stats
LSU Bat Girls
2023 National Champs
Parking & Traffic
Photo Galleries
Photo Store
Postseason History
Promotions & Giveaways
Record Book
Recruiting Questionnaire
SEC Standings
Social Media
Tigers in the Majors
Tigers in the Minors
Visiting Team Operations
Walk-Up Songs
Youth Camps
February 17, 2025 - 01:35 PM
Gallery: Baseball vs Purdue Fort Wayne
Share
Game 1
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Gavin Dugas, Cade Beloso, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jay Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Cade Beloso | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Kristen Young
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jared Jones | Photo by: Kristen Young
Steven Milam | Photo by: Kristen Young
Steven Milam | Photo by: Kristen Young
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Kristen Young
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Kristen Young
Casan Evans | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jared Jones | Photo by: Kristen Young
Cade Arrambide, Casan Evans | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikey Ryan | Photo by: Kristen Young
Cooper Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Gavin Dugas, Cade Beloso | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Kade Anderson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jared Jones | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jacob Mayers | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Mic Paul | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cooper Williams | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Game 2
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Dylan Borel
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jared Jones | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Steven Milam | Photo by: Dylan Borel
DJ Primeaux | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jared Jones | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Jared Jones | Photo by: Dylan Borel
DJ Primeaux | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Josh Pearson | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Derek Curiel, Chris Stanfield, Jared Jones | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Anthony Eyanson | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Steven Milam | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Dylan Borel
| Photo by: Dylan Borel
John Pearson, Derek Curiel, Ryan Costello, Dalton Beck | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Nate Yeskie | Photo by: Dylan Borel
Game 3
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Steven Milam | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Daniel Dickinson, Chris Stanfield, John Pearson, Derek Curiel, Ryan Costello, Dalton Beck | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Jake Brown | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Chase Shores | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Chase Shores | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Chase Shores | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Chase Shores | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Chase Shores | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Chase Shores | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Jake Brown | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Jake Brown | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Michael Braswell | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Steven Milam | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Steven Milam | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Luis Hernandez | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
William Schmidt | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Tanner Reaves | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Tanner Reaves | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Jaden Noot | Photo by: Jeanne Beebe
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jared Jones | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Chase Shores | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Steven Milam | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Mikey Ryan | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Ashton Larson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Chase Shores | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Grant Fontenot | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
Steven Milam | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
Jaden Noot | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
allbs | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
Ryan Costello | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
Jared Jones | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
Chase Shores | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
Daniel Dickinson | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
William Schmidt | Photo by: Emily Hodgkinson
Related Stories
Tigers Defeat Southern, 13-1, In Midweek Matchup
February 18, 2025
Tigers Defeat Southern, 13-1, In Midweek Matchup
Tigers Play Host to Southern Tuesday Afternoon in Alex Box Stadium
February 17, 2025
Tigers Play Host to Southern Tuesday Afternoon in Alex Box Stadium
The LSU-Southern game in Alex Box Stadium is the first of two midweek contests for the Tigers this week; LSU also plays Wednesday at Nicholls in Thibodaux, La.
"Steal A Deal" Discounts Featured Prior to Tuesday Home Baseball Games
February 17, 2025
"Steal A Deal" Discounts Featured Prior to Tuesday Home Baseball Games
The Steal A Deal discounts on selected food and drink items begin when the stadium gates open 90 minutes prior to the start of Tuesday home games and continue until first pitch.
Skip To Main Content