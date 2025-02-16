Tejedo, Svensson Had Best Rounds On First Day For LSU At Moon Golf Invitational

BATON ROUGE – On a day when just one team posted under par, the LSU Tigers stand in 13th place at 13-over par after the first round of the Moon Golf Invitational at the Sun Tree Country Club in Melbourne, Florida.

LSU posted a 301 over the opening 18 holes of the three-day 54-hole event that continues through Tuesday.

Freshman Rocio Tejedo and senior Elsa Svensson both shot 2-over 74s to lead LSU. Tejedo had five birdies in her round, while Svensson had one birdie on her card. Only one player in the tournament field had more birdies on her card than Tejedo.

LSU also counted a 3-over 75 from junior Taylor Riley and a 6-over 78 from senior Aine Donegan. Riley also had four birdies in her round Sunday.

Florida State is the tournament leader at 2-under 286, five shots better than UCF (291) with SEC schools Ole Miss and Texas A&M tied for third at 4-over 292. Virginia rounded out the top five at 5-over 293.

Individually, Nicole Gal and Caitlyn Macnab, both of Ole Miss, leads at 2-under 70, with eight golfers at 1-under 71. Tejedo and Sveinsson are tied for 29th place at 2-over 74.

The second round of the tournament is set for Monday starting at 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. at Melbourne, Florida). Live scoreboard can be found at the scoreboard.clippd.com web site and the Moon Golf tournament tab.

Moon Golf Invitational

Suntree Golf Club – Melbourne, Florida

First Round Team Results (Par 288)

1 Florida State – 286 -2

2 UCF – 291 +3 –

T3 Texas A&M – 292 +4

T3 Ole Miss – 292 +4

5 Virginia – 293 +5

6 Texas – 294 +6

7 Louisville – 296 +8

7 Northwestern – 296 +8

7 Auburn – 296 +8

7 South Carolina – 296 +8

11 Wake Forest – 297 +9

12 Alabama – 298 +10

13 LSU – 301 +13

14 North Carolina — 302 +14

15 Clemson – 303 +15

16 Tennessee – 305 +17

17 Augusta – 316 +28

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72)

T1 Nicole Gal, Ole Miss – 70 -2

T1 Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss – 70 -2

T3 Pimpisa Sisutham, UCF – 71 -1

T3 Balma Davalos, Auburn – 71 -1

T3 Lottie Woad, Florida State – 71 -1

T3 Megan Propeck, Virginia – 71 -1

T3 Molly Brown Davidson, Alabama – 71 -1

T3 Layla Pedrique, Florida State – 71 -1

T3 Chloe Holder, Clemson – 71 -1

T3 Ashley Yun, Northwestern – 71 -1

LSU Scores

T29 Elsa Svensson – 74 +2

T29 Rocio Tejedo – 74 +2

T40 Taylor Riley – 75 +3

T71 Aine Donegan – 78 +6

T78 Jordan Fischer – 79 +7