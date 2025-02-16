LSU Opens 2025 SEC Championships in Athens on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving team is preparing to open the 2025 SEC Championships Monday morning at the Gabrielsen Natatorium on the University of Georgia’s campus.

The SEC Championships begin Monday, Feb. 17 and run through Saturday, Feb. 22, beginning with the women’s one-meter event on Monday followed by the full meet starting Tuesday. This year’s event is the seventh conference championship held at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

Live coverage of all sessions will be available on SEC Network+ with live results available at GeorgiaDogs.com (swimming) and DiveMeets.com (diving). Paid subscribers on the MeetMobile app will also be able to access the results.

LSU, who is coming off a senior day meet against Cincinnati and Delta State on Jan. 25, aims to see even further improvement at the SEC meet from the last three trips under head coach Rick Bishop.

The Tigers will look to improve upon the men’s sixth-place finish and women’s eighth-place finish last season at Auburn. During the week, LSU diver Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant won the lone SEC title for the Tigers on the three-meter springboard, bringing the program’s total to 117 combined.

The No. 22 LSU men are led by its fast relay teams that have four A standard times that were all achieved at the Tigers’ midseason meet at the Georgia Invitational. The remaining standard in the relays the men’s team can meet lies in the 800-yard freestyle relay. Individually, Jere Hribar, Stepan Goncharov, Jovan Lekic, Jacob Pishko, Silas Beth, Nikola Simic, Mitch Mason, Volodymyr Lisovets, and Levi Thome have all met the B standard in their specialties.

On the women’s side, No. 20 LSU has met provisional standards in the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay. Individually, Michaela de Villiers, Megan Barnes, Nicole Santuliana, Grace Palmer, Zoe Carlos-Broc, Valeriia Egorova, Sofia Sartori, Sabrina Lyn, Jenna Bridges, and Chloe Cheng own times that meet the NCAA B standard in their events.

In the diving well, Carson Paul and Zayne Danielewicz have earned scores that qualify them in each event for the NCAA Zone D diving regional. Thomas Dowling has scores that qualified him for the three-meter and platform events. On the women’s side, Lavenant and Maggie Buckley have qualified for zones on each event, while Helle Tuxen has qualified on the springboard events.

SCHEDULE

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17

11 a.m. – Prelims: Women’s 1-meter

1:10 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Women’s 1-meter

4:10 p.m. – Finals: Women’s 1-meter

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

11 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s 3-meter

1:10 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s 3-meter

4 p.m. – Finals: 200 Medley Relay, Men’s 3-meter, 800 Freestyle Relay

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 500 Freestyle, 200 IM, 50 Freestyle

11 a.m. – Prelims: Women’s 3-meter

1:10 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Women’s 3-meter

4:30 p.m. – Finals: 200 Freestyle Relay, 500 Freestyle, 200 IM, 50 Freestyle, Women’s 3-meter

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 400 IM, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle

11 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s 1-meter

1:10 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s 1-meter

4:30 p.m. – Finals: 400 IM, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle, Women’s 1-meter

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke

10:30 a.m. – Prelims: Women’s Platform

12:40 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Women’s Platform

4:30 p.m. – Finals: 200 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, Women’s Platform, 400 Medley Relay

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

8:30 a.m. – Prelims: 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke

10:30 a.m. – Prelims: Men’s Platform

12:40 p.m. – Consolation Finals: Men’s Platform

1:30 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle (early heats)

4 p.m. – Finals: 1,650 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 100 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, Men’s Platform, 400 Freestyle Relay